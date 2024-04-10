SOCCER: Fightin' Chicks earn dominant win over Douglass

Apr. 9—The Fightin' Chicks bounced back.

The Chickasha boys bounced back from their second loss of the season and took care of business at Hampton Field in Chickasha. After dropping a match to District 4A-1 opponent Bethany, Chickasha dominated Tuesday's district match against Douglass.

Chickasha put up five goals in the first half and five more in the second, ending the district match early by earning a 10-0 win and reaching the mercy rule against the Trojans.

A handful of players scored in the win, and a pair of players scored multiple goals. In total, eight players scored in the win.

It was a dominant performance from the start.

Blayden Fewell finished with two goals, scoring one in each half. Beckham Ingram scored two goals for the Fightin' Chicks, and he scored both of those in the second half.

Cade Rayburn, Nathan Troub, Alberto Flores, Blake Iverson, Aaron Clift and John Kyle McMahan scored one goal apiece.

Chickasha has shown the ability to bounce back a couple of times this season. The team is 2-0 after a loss and has outscored opponents 13-0 in those two matches.

The Fightin' Chicks are now 10-2 on the season and 3-1 in district play.