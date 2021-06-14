Soccer fans write messages to Christian Eriksen

Eriksen, 29, who collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in, has remained in hospital for further tests.

"We're thinking of you" and "Dear Christian, we send best wishes to you and your family. We look forward to seeing you on the pitch again," read some of the messages on the wall that also featured a painting of Eriksen.

The Group B game was halted and eventually restarted an hour and 45 minutes later. Finland went on to win 1-0.