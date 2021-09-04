Soccer: Early score leads Astoria past Estacada

Sep. 3—It took the Astoria girls soccer team just 40 seconds to score their first goal of the season.

And it happened to be the only goal of the game Thursday at Estacada, where the Lady Fishermen posted a 1-0 win over the Rangers.

Less than a minute into the contest, senior Maddie Sisley took the ball down the right side of the field and crossed it back into the left side of the net for a quick 1-nil lead.

Sisley suffered an injury and left the game 20 minutes later but will return when Astoria hosts Corbett next week.

Karen Jiminez also had shots on goal for the Fishermen who struggled later in the game due to the 85-degree heat.

Astoria's Avery Beiderman added a few good saves in center back position, while freshman Audrey Cereghino posted the shutout in goal.

"Overall we played well and got our first win in the books," said Astoria coach Tim Fastabend. "Still lots of work to do, but looking forward to a great season."

Estacada 8, Astoria 1

It was a rough return to the pitch for the Astoria boys soccer program.

Playing their first varsity game since 2019, the Fishermen opened the 2021 season at Estacada, where the Rangers built a 5-0 halftime lead on their way to an 8-1 win.

The Fishermen scored their lone goal 12 minutes into the second half, on an unassisted breakaway for Kyler Woodrich. Astoria hosts Milwaukie Thursday.