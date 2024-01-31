Soccer Districts: Bishop Verot, Fort Myers, Mariner, Naples take home championships Tuesday

Results from Tuesday's Southwest Florida district soccer championships. This story will be updated....

Class 6A-District 12 Girls

Fort Myers 4, Palmetto Ridge 0

The Fort Myers High School girls soccer team used an early scoring outburst and a solid defensive effort to top Palmetto Ridge and claim the District 6A-12 championship Tuesday at Edison Stadium.

The Green Wave (11-3-2) scored all four of their goals in an 18-minute span of the opening half. Senior striker Kailani Casazza had two of the tallies, with freshman forward Lyla Perk and senior Samantha Degen adding the others.

High School Roundup: Boys and girls district Soccer semifinal and this week's basketball results

That was more than enough offense for senior goalkeeper Caly Crisman to earn her sixth shutout of the season. She didn’t face many strong challenges but came up big on a rocket by Palmetto Ridge forward Maritza Meza-Morales in the 26th minute to keep the Bears (10-8) off the scoreboard.

Members of the Fort Myers High School girls soccer team celebrate a win over Palmetto Ridge during the District 6A-12 Girls Soccer Championship at Fort Myers onTuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Fort Myers won 4-0.

“We came out on fire and that made my job a little bit easier,” Crisman said. “I’m very proud of this team and how far we’ve come. We’ve had a great season so far and we’re excited to keep going.”

“This was our goal from the beginning of the season and they got it done,” Green Wave coach Brian Buesing said. “I’m so proud of them. Tonight was definitely a total team effort all the way through.”

Tuesday’s victory proved to be redemptive for Fort Myers, which dropped last year’s 6A-12 title game to Riverdale. The senior quartet of Crisman, Casazza, Degen and Morgan McCarty, each of whom has played four varsity seasons for the Green Wave, were especially pleased to earn a championship trophy in their final campaign.

Members of the Fort Myers High School girls soccer team celebrate goal by Kailani Casazza, center right, over Palmetto Ridge during the District 6A-12 Girls Soccer Championship at Fort Myers onTuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Fort Myers won 4-0.

“It feels great; this team is so fun to play with,” Casazza said. “And I’m glad we got district champs.”

Degen said the team had some nerves facing a squad in Palmetto Ridge they hadn’t played during the regular season.

Kailani Casazza left, of the Fort Myers High School girls soccer team moves the ball vs. Palmetto Ridge's Marianna Barrera #20 during the District 6A-12 Girls Soccer Championship at Fort Myers onTuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Fort Myers won 4-0.

“It was a little rocky there at the very beginning but once we got on the board it was all over from there,” she said.

– Dan DeLuca

Class 5A-District 11 Girls

Mariner 3, North Fort Myers 0

Despite all the success the Mariner girls soccer team has had over past few seasons, winning a district title has been elusive.

In the last two district title contests with North Fort Myers, the Red Knights were victorious in penalty kicks both times, before the Tritons avenged those losses the regional tournament. Mariner had been practicing penalties for much of the week in case another round of penalties was going to decide another district title.

After two very dramatic district finals, they didn’t need them a third time around.

A flurry of offensive chances for Mariner led to a 3-0 home win Tuesday night, as the team secured its first district title since the 2020-21 season.

Mariner player Kelsi Longabardi (#11) is celebrated after scoring a goal against North Fort Myers. The Tritons defeated North Fort Myers to win the Class 5A-District 11 championship game on Tuesday January 30, 2024. Mariner won the title with a final score of 3-0.

“The seniors deserve it,” Mariner coach Jami Hagy said. “They know how to win. I think the last couple years, we walked out of districts frustrated and this year, they wanted to prove that they deserved it.

“The girls work hard, and we were prepared for it. North is always a good game, and (the girls) know they have to show up. And they did that.”

Florida signee Ryleigh Acosta did Ryleigh Acosta things, creating multiple offensive chances throughout the duration. Acosta scored off an assist from Stephanie Saracione who headed a ball from Alesiah Hill in the 22nd minute. Acosta then returned the favor seven minutes later, finding Saracione just feet away inside the 18-yard box to double the lead.

The Class 5A-District 11 girls soccer championship game between Mariner High School and North Fort Myers took place Tuesday January 30, 2024. Mariner won the title with a final score of 3-0.

“I think it shows that we’re focusing in on practice,” Acosta said of creating solid chances. “We’ve been practicing on our attack, our high press, and that’s what worked for us tonight.

“We just wanted to have one more (district title) before graduating. Everyone else knew how much it meant to us. Everyone else chipped in and it worked out.”

The Red Knights had their chances in the second half, with one shot going off the crossbar that would’ve made it a one-goal game with plenty of time to go. But after North couldn’t finish and get a shot past former Red Knight Trishelle Lopez, sophomore Kelsi Longabardi put the finishing touches on a strong performance, taking a pass from Kamila Pena in the 78th minute and scoring the final goal of the evening.

The Class 5A-District 11 girls soccer championship game between Mariner High School and North Fort Myers took place Tuesday January 30, 2024. Mariner won the title with a final score of 3-0.

“We really concentrate on strength of schedule every year,” Hagy said. “For these players to take that path and buy into what we’re doing here, Ryleigh is that player and she shows up no matter what team it is. She shows she’s a champion. She contributes in the big games, and it’s hard to stop her, for sure.”

With Tuesday’s win, Mariner secured home-field advantage throughout the regional tournament and are set to be the No. 1 seed in Class 5A. North Fort Myers is safely slotted into the No. 2 seed in the region, but may have to travel in the first round to a lower seeded district champion pending Wednesday night’s results in Districts 9 and 10.

“The girls have wanted to rise to the occasion,” Hagy said. “They wanted a challenge, and they stepped up when we had injuries this year. They proved that we have the depth and chemistry on the team to make it through whatever we need to.”

– Alex Martin

Class 5A-District 12 Girls

Naples 2, Barron Collier 1

It was only Naples’ second win on the road at Barron Collier in the last 25 years, and for Golden Eagle fans and players, it couldn’t have happened at a better time.

With just enough scoring and a great defense, Naples beat the Cougars to win the District 5A-12 championship at chilly Barron Collier High, earning a home date in two weeks in the region quarterfinals.

The Golden Eagles (12-4) avenged two losses earlier in the season to the Cougars. Despite those loses, Naples was fairly confident.

“We knew if we played well and focused, we would get the job done,” said Naples coach Naples Adam Weikel. “Everyone knows it’s hard to beat a team three times. So we felt we were due. We are ecstatic right now.”

Barron Collier (11-6-1) coach Aaron Thayer gave credit to the Naples team for playing solid defensively.

“Hats off to Naples because they played a great game,” Thayer said. "Naples played with a lot of energy right from the start. We didn’t play with enough energy until the second half. They kept a lot of extra ladies back on defense. We are very good up front, and they knew that. So they played back on defense and took away a lot of the passing lanes.”

Naples scored twice in the first half and was on its way to its ninth shutout of the season, but BC got a goal with two minutes left in the game.

“At the end, we just tried to get the ball up and keep it out of our end,” Weikel said. “We just remembered to stick to our game plan.”

Both teams put pressure on each other’s goal through the first 10 minutes. The Golden Eagles broke through with a goal when Isabella Cuellar-Gutierrez dribbled a kick in past Paige Knoth’s left side with about 14 minutes elapsed.

The Golden Eagles scored again 18 minutes later when Addison Scott kicked one in from near the penalty spot to make it a 2-0 Naples lead.

The second half was scoreless until Edin Abougzir scored for the Cougars in the 78th minute.

― Tom Corwin

Class 3A-District 8 Girls

Bishop Verot 1, Oasis 0

Bishop Verot scored in the first minute of their contest against Oasis on Tuesday night.

While they had several chances the rest of the way, it proved to be enough to lift a District 3A-8 championship trophy.

The victory represented a remarkable return to form for the program after going 5-7-1 a year ago to hoisting a trophy with a 16-1-1 record.

“I’m so ecstatic,” first-year head coach Acelya Aydogmus said. “I’m speechless. My voice is gone, but every single one of these girls – they deserve it.”

The game’s lone goal – scored by Katie Pelkofski on an assist from Piper Kelleher – came early and portended a tough night for Oasis.

However, despite numerous opportunities, the Oasis defense held tough, keeping it a one-score game.

“They came in here, they made us work hard for it,” Aydogmus said. “We got one goal and from there on, it was all grit. It was going to come down to if we made a mistake.”

Oasis took their first corner kick late in the game, but Verot kept it clean on their side of the field – crucially limiting the Sharks’ possessions and shots on goal.

The Vikings had plenty of opportunities, and while some attempts misfired, the performance of Oasis goalkeeper Angelina Acevedo-Montalvo was crucial as she faced a barrage throughout the game and finished with 13 saves.

“She’s been key to us all year, definitely the best game she’s played all year, some would say maybe the heart of our team, so thankful, proud of her,” Oasis head coach Jason Duhaime said. “We wouldn’t be here without her.”

Duhaime felt good about his team’s performance, especially given the level of their competition.

“We’re a really young team,” he said. “I was proud of them. We’ve come a long way from the beginning for season – just a motivation next year to get back here, wherever it is, and come out on top next time.”

The Sharks will have to wait until Friday’s selection shot to find out if they will be moving on to regionals.

“I think tonight shows that we should be able to be in that tournament,” Duhaime said. “I don’t know how the state’s going to have it, but we should be worthy of an at-large bid.”

The Vikings have secured their place in the next round, which not many would have expected at the start of the season when Aydogmus took over the team.

“I told them, 'I guarantee no one thought we were going to win Private 8,” she said. “I guarantee no one thought we were going to come win districts. I guarantee no one thought we would be 16-1-1,' but these girls trusted the process.”

Class 3A-District 8 Boys

Bishop Verot 5, Cardinal Mooney 1

Follow Sports Reporters Alex Martin, Dustin Levy, Dan DeLuca, and Nick Wilson on X: @NP_AlexMartin, @DustinBLevy, @NewsPressDan, and @wilson32nick. For the best sports coverage in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: 2024 Southwest Florida district soccer title games for Naples, Fort Myers, Cape Coral teams