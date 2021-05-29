May 29—prep soccer

soccer district schedules

DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC

Wednesday, May 26

Saginaw Heritage 3, TC Central 0

TC West 1, Midland 0

Tuesday, June 1

Midland Dow at Saginaw Heritage, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

TC West at Midland Dow/Saginaw Heritage winner, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2 at BAY CITY JOHN GLENN

Thursday, May 27

Mt. Pleasant at Bay City John Glenn, 6 p.m.

Cadillac at Bay City Central (at Handy Middle School), 5 p.m.

Bay City Western at Gaylord, 6 p.m.

Petoskey at Alpena, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

Cadillac-Bay City Central winner at Mt. Pleasant-Bay City John Glenn winner, 6 p.m.

Petoskey-Alpena winner at Bay City Western-Gaylord winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Final at Cadillac-Bay City Central-Mt. Pleasant-Bay City John Glenn winner, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at OGEMAW HEIGHTS

Wednesday, May 26

Oscoda 3, Grayling 1

Gladwin 3, Clare 2

Tawas 3, Standish-Sterling 2

Tuesday, June 1

Oscoda vs. Gladwin, 4 p.m.

Tawas vs. Ogemaw Heights, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Final at Ogemaw Heights, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at FREMONT

Wednesday, May 26

Whitehall 6, Reed City 0

Shelby 2, Fremont 0

Thursday, May 27

Chippewa Hills at Montague, 5 p.m.

Big Rapids at Manistee, 6 p.m.

TBA

Big Rapids-Manistee winner at Chippewa Hills-Montague winner, site/time TBA

Shelby-Fremont winner at Whitehall-Reed City winner, site/time TBA

Friday, June 4

Final at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at ELK RAPIDS

Wednesday, May 26

Kingsley 3, Benzie Central 1

Boyne City 6, TC St. Francis 0

Tuesday, June 1

Kingsley vs. Cheboygan, 5 p.m.

Boyne City vs. Elk Rapids, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Final at Elk Rapids, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 4 at BUCKLEY

Wednesday, May 26

Hart 8, Brethren 2

Buckley 7, Mason County Central 0

Tuesday, June 1

Hart vs. McBain NMC, 5 p.m.

Big Rapids Crossroads at Buckley, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Final at Buckley, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 4 at HARBOR SPRINGS

Wednesday, May 26

Glen Lake 6, North Bay 1

Tuesday, June 1

Leland at Glen Lake, 5 p.m.

Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Final at Harbor Springs, 6 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Area district schedules

Story continues

DIVISION 1 at ALPENA

Friday, June 4

TC Central vs. Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m.

TC West vs. Alpena, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Alpena

DIVISION 2 at PETOSKEY

Tuesday, June 1

Gaylord vs. Ogemaw Heights, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Gaylord-Ogemaw Heights winner vs. Petoskey, 10 a.m.

Cadillac vs. Kingsley, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Petoskey

DIVISION 3 at HARBOR SPRINGS

Tuesday, June 1

East Jordan vs. Mancelona, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

East Jordan-Mancelona winner vs. Charlevoix, 10 a.m.

Boyne City vs. Harbor Springs, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Harbor Springs

DIVISION 3 at TC ST. FRANCIS

Tuesday, June 1

Kalkaska vs. Traverse City Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Kalkaska-TC Christian winner vs. Elk Rapids, 10 a.m.

TC St. Francis vs. Grayling, 12:30 p.m.

Final: 3 p.m. at TC St. Francis (St. Elizabeth MS)

DIVISION 3 at MANTON

Tuesday, June 1

Manistee vs. McBain, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Manistee-McBain winner vs. Lake City, 10 a.m.

Manton vs. Benzie Central, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Manton

DIVISION 4 at CENTRAL LAKE

Saturday, June 5

Central Lake vs. Ellsworth, 10 a.m.

Bellaire vs. Forest Area, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Central Lake

DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE

Tuesday, June 1

Buckley vs. Suttons Bay, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Buckley-Suttons Bay winner vs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 10 a.m.

Frankfort vs. Glen Lake, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Glen Lake

DIVISION 4 at MESICK

Tuesday, June 1

Brethren vs. Manistee Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Brethren-Manistee Catholic winner vs. Mesick, 11 a.m.

Bear Lake vs. Marion, 1 p.m.

Final: 3 p.m. at Mesick

DIVISION 4 at ROGERS CITY

Tuesday, June 1

Posen vs. Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Posen-Atlanta winner vs. Rogers City, 10 a.m.

Johannesburg-Lewiston vs. Hillman, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Rogers City

DIVISION 4 at GAYLORD ST. MARY

Saturday, June 5

Gaylord St. Mary vs. Wolverine, 12:30 p.m.

Final: Onaway vs. Gaylord St. Mary-Wolverine winner, 2:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Area district schedules

DIVISION 1 at ALPENA

Friday, June 4

TC West at Alpena, 10 a.m.

TC Central vs. Mt. Pleasant, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Alpena

DIVISION 2 at GLADWIN

Tuesday, June 1

Petoskey at Gladwin, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Gaylord vs. Petoskey-Gladwin winner, 10 a.m.

Cadillac vs. Ogemaw Heights, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Gladwin

DIVISION 3 at EVART

Tuesday, June 1

Lake City at McBain, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Lake City-McBain winner vs. Evart, 10 a.m.

Pine River vs. Reed City, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Evart

DIVISION 3 at BENZIE CENTRAL

Saturday, June 5

TC St. Francis vs. Kingsley, 10 a.m.

Benzie Central vs. Manton, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Benzie

DIVISION 3 at MANCELONA

Tuesday, June 1

Grayling vs. Roscommon, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Grayling-Roscommon vs. Kalkaska, 10 a.m.

Elk Rapids vs. Mancelona, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Mancelona

DIVISION 3 at CHARLEVOIX

Friday, June 4

East Jordan vs. Charlevoix, noon

Final: East Jordan-Charlevoix winner vs. Boyne City, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 3 at HART

Tuesday, June 1

Hesperia vs. Shelby, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Hesperia-Shelby vs. Mason County Central, 10 a.m.

Manistee vs. Hart, noon

Final: 2 p.m. at Hart

DIVISION 4 at BELLAIRE

Saturday, June 5

Central Lake vs. Bellaire, 10 a.m.

Final: Central Lake-Bellaire vs. Ellsworth, noon

DIVISION 4 at JOBURG

Saturday, June 5

Atlanta vs. Hillman, 10 a.m.

Final: Atlanta-Hillman winner vs. Joburg-Lewiston, noon

DIVISION 4 at MASON CO. EASTERN

Friday, June 4

Manistee Catholic vs. Marion, 10 a.m.

Final: Manistee Catholic-Marion winner vs. Mason County Eastern, noon

DIVISION 4 at BRETHREN

Tuesday, June 1

Frankfort vs. Brethren, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Frankfort-Brethren winner vs. Onekama, 11 a.m.

Mesick vs. Bear Lake, 1 p.m.

Final: 3 p.m. at Brethren

DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE

Tuesday, June 1

Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Glen Lake, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Lake Leelanau St. Mary-Glen Lake winner vs. Suttons Bay, 10 a.m.

Forest Area vs. Buckley, 11:30 a.m.

Final: 1:15 p.m. at Glen Lake

ODDS

MLB

Saturday

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at WASHING (game 1) -122 Milwaukee +104

at WASHING (game 2) OFF Milwaukee OFF

at CHICAGO CUBS -114 Cincinnati -103

at PITTS (game 1) -108 Colorado -108

at PITTS (game 2) OFF Colorado OFF

at L.A. DODGERS -185 San Francisco +162

at N.Y. METS -185 Atlanta +162

at ARIZONA OFF St. Louis OFF

American League

at MINNESOTA OFF Kansas City OFF

at CHI WHITE SOX -183 Baltimore +161

at OAKLAND -152 L.A. Angels +135

N.Y. Yankees -152 at DETROIT +135

Toronto -127 at CLEVELAND +112

at SEATTLE -123 Texas +108

Interleague

Philadelphia -120 at TAMPA BAY +103

San Diego -142 at HOUSTON +127

at BOSTON -145 Miami +130

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

Milwaukee 5 (221 1/2 ) at MIAMI

at PORTLAND 4 (227 1/2 ) Denver

Philadelphia 6 (227 1/2 ) at WASHING

Utah 5 (223 1/2 ) at MEMPHIS

NHL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Toronto -182 at MONTREAL +154

at BOSTON -181 NY Islanders +152

DEALS

Friday's Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Tyler Nevin from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Brandon Waddell to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Colten Brewer from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Eli Morgan from Columbus (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated INF Abraham Toro from the minor league IL and assigned him to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Activated LHP Framber Valdez from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Kent Emanuel (retroactive to May 26) and OF Michael Brantley (retroactive to May 25) on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Robel Garcia from Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated 3B Hunter Dozier from the 10-day IL. Optioned 1B Ryan O'Hearn to Omaha (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Carlos Hernandez from Omaha. Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 27.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Shaun Anderson to St. Paul (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated OF Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson and CF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Reymin Guduan on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Recalled RHP Jordan Weems from Las Vegas (Triple-A East). Activated LHP A.J. Puk from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Las Vegas.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent 2B Shed Long Jr. to Tacoma for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LF Marcell Ozuna on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Recalled 1B Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHPs Art Warren and Ashton Goudeau to Louisville (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Vladimir Gutierrez from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned 1B Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of SS Luis Marte from Jacksonville. Placed SS Miguel Rojas on the 10-day IL. Activated CF Starling Marte from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Josh Lindblom outright to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Kyle McGowin to Rochester (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LS Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

Minor League

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Assigned F Tyler Sheehy from Iowa (AHL). Activated F Darian Skeoch and G Frank Marotte from reserve. Placed Fs Tyler Sheehy, Brett Neumann and D Matt Register on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Marcus Vela, Hugo Roy and D Cole MacDonald from reserve. Placed Fs Cole Sanford, Cameron Hebig and Kyle Neuber on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Fs Zach Pochiro, Anthony Nellis, Oliver Cooper and D Matt Murphy from reserve. Placed Fs Stephen Harper, Jackson Leef, Shawn Szydlowski and D Marcus McIvor on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Joey Haddad on reserve. Placed F Matthew Strome on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated Ds Ryan Zuhlsdorf, Keoni Texeira and F Peter Krieger from reserve. Placed Ds Tim Davison, Tim Shoup and F Alex Rauter on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Darik Angeli from reserve. Placed D Marcus Crawford on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Dmitri Semykin and F Tad Kozun from reserve. Placed D Nolan Valleau on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G David Tendeck and F Gabe Chabot from reserve. Placed F Jack Suter and G Adam Carlson on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Evan Wardley from IR. Activated F Matt Alfaro from reserve. Placed D Evan Wardley on reserve. Placed D Chad Duchesne on IR.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Garrett Schmitz and F Peter Crinella from reserve. Placed F Stefan Fournier and D Mathieu Gagnon on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Inter Miami CF $2 million for violating MLS' salary budget and roster guidelines during the 2020 season. Fined and suspended (through the end of the 2022 MLS season) Paul McDonough, Inter Miami's COO and Sporting Director at the time of the violations.

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Waived D Jack Gurr. Mutually parted ways with vice president of soccer operations Paul McDonough.

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned F Miguel Berry to San Diego (USL Championship).

D.C. UNITED — Loaned D Jacob Greene to Loudoun (USL Championship).

CF Montreal — Exercised its option on coach Wilfried Nancy's contract through 2022.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Jack Maher to San Diego (USL Championship).

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Acquired F Miguel Ibarra, pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

BUFFALO — Named Mark Alnutt vice president and director of athletics through May 2026.

WAYNE (Mich.) — Named Nicole Tines head softball coach.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.