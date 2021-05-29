Soccer district schedules
May 29—prep soccer
soccer district schedules
DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC
Wednesday, May 26
Saginaw Heritage 3, TC Central 0
TC West 1, Midland 0
Tuesday, June 1
Midland Dow at Saginaw Heritage, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
TC West at Midland Dow/Saginaw Heritage winner, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at BAY CITY JOHN GLENN
Thursday, May 27
Mt. Pleasant at Bay City John Glenn, 6 p.m.
Cadillac at Bay City Central (at Handy Middle School), 5 p.m.
Bay City Western at Gaylord, 6 p.m.
Petoskey at Alpena, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Cadillac-Bay City Central winner at Mt. Pleasant-Bay City John Glenn winner, 6 p.m.
Petoskey-Alpena winner at Bay City Western-Gaylord winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Final at Cadillac-Bay City Central-Mt. Pleasant-Bay City John Glenn winner, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at OGEMAW HEIGHTS
Wednesday, May 26
Oscoda 3, Grayling 1
Gladwin 3, Clare 2
Tawas 3, Standish-Sterling 2
Tuesday, June 1
Oscoda vs. Gladwin, 4 p.m.
Tawas vs. Ogemaw Heights, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Final at Ogemaw Heights, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at FREMONT
Wednesday, May 26
Whitehall 6, Reed City 0
Shelby 2, Fremont 0
Thursday, May 27
Chippewa Hills at Montague, 5 p.m.
Big Rapids at Manistee, 6 p.m.
TBA
Big Rapids-Manistee winner at Chippewa Hills-Montague winner, site/time TBA
Shelby-Fremont winner at Whitehall-Reed City winner, site/time TBA
Friday, June 4
Final at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at ELK RAPIDS
Wednesday, May 26
Kingsley 3, Benzie Central 1
Boyne City 6, TC St. Francis 0
Tuesday, June 1
Kingsley vs. Cheboygan, 5 p.m.
Boyne City vs. Elk Rapids, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Final at Elk Rapids, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 4 at BUCKLEY
Wednesday, May 26
Hart 8, Brethren 2
Buckley 7, Mason County Central 0
Tuesday, June 1
Hart vs. McBain NMC, 5 p.m.
Big Rapids Crossroads at Buckley, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Final at Buckley, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 4 at HARBOR SPRINGS
Wednesday, May 26
Glen Lake 6, North Bay 1
Tuesday, June 1
Leland at Glen Lake, 5 p.m.
Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Final at Harbor Springs, 6 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Area district schedules
DIVISION 1 at ALPENA
Friday, June 4
TC Central vs. Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m.
TC West vs. Alpena, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Alpena
DIVISION 2 at PETOSKEY
Tuesday, June 1
Gaylord vs. Ogemaw Heights, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Gaylord-Ogemaw Heights winner vs. Petoskey, 10 a.m.
Cadillac vs. Kingsley, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Petoskey
DIVISION 3 at HARBOR SPRINGS
Tuesday, June 1
East Jordan vs. Mancelona, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
East Jordan-Mancelona winner vs. Charlevoix, 10 a.m.
Boyne City vs. Harbor Springs, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Harbor Springs
DIVISION 3 at TC ST. FRANCIS
Tuesday, June 1
Kalkaska vs. Traverse City Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Kalkaska-TC Christian winner vs. Elk Rapids, 10 a.m.
TC St. Francis vs. Grayling, 12:30 p.m.
Final: 3 p.m. at TC St. Francis (St. Elizabeth MS)
DIVISION 3 at MANTON
Tuesday, June 1
Manistee vs. McBain, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Manistee-McBain winner vs. Lake City, 10 a.m.
Manton vs. Benzie Central, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Manton
DIVISION 4 at CENTRAL LAKE
Saturday, June 5
Central Lake vs. Ellsworth, 10 a.m.
Bellaire vs. Forest Area, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Central Lake
DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE
Tuesday, June 1
Buckley vs. Suttons Bay, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Buckley-Suttons Bay winner vs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 10 a.m.
Frankfort vs. Glen Lake, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Glen Lake
DIVISION 4 at MESICK
Tuesday, June 1
Brethren vs. Manistee Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Brethren-Manistee Catholic winner vs. Mesick, 11 a.m.
Bear Lake vs. Marion, 1 p.m.
Final: 3 p.m. at Mesick
DIVISION 4 at ROGERS CITY
Tuesday, June 1
Posen vs. Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Posen-Atlanta winner vs. Rogers City, 10 a.m.
Johannesburg-Lewiston vs. Hillman, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Rogers City
DIVISION 4 at GAYLORD ST. MARY
Saturday, June 5
Gaylord St. Mary vs. Wolverine, 12:30 p.m.
Final: Onaway vs. Gaylord St. Mary-Wolverine winner, 2:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Area district schedules
DIVISION 1 at ALPENA
Friday, June 4
TC West at Alpena, 10 a.m.
TC Central vs. Mt. Pleasant, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Alpena
DIVISION 2 at GLADWIN
Tuesday, June 1
Petoskey at Gladwin, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Gaylord vs. Petoskey-Gladwin winner, 10 a.m.
Cadillac vs. Ogemaw Heights, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Gladwin
DIVISION 3 at EVART
Tuesday, June 1
Lake City at McBain, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Lake City-McBain winner vs. Evart, 10 a.m.
Pine River vs. Reed City, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Evart
DIVISION 3 at BENZIE CENTRAL
Saturday, June 5
TC St. Francis vs. Kingsley, 10 a.m.
Benzie Central vs. Manton, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Benzie
DIVISION 3 at MANCELONA
Tuesday, June 1
Grayling vs. Roscommon, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Grayling-Roscommon vs. Kalkaska, 10 a.m.
Elk Rapids vs. Mancelona, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Mancelona
DIVISION 3 at CHARLEVOIX
Friday, June 4
East Jordan vs. Charlevoix, noon
Final: East Jordan-Charlevoix winner vs. Boyne City, 2 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at HART
Tuesday, June 1
Hesperia vs. Shelby, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Hesperia-Shelby vs. Mason County Central, 10 a.m.
Manistee vs. Hart, noon
Final: 2 p.m. at Hart
DIVISION 4 at BELLAIRE
Saturday, June 5
Central Lake vs. Bellaire, 10 a.m.
Final: Central Lake-Bellaire vs. Ellsworth, noon
DIVISION 4 at JOBURG
Saturday, June 5
Atlanta vs. Hillman, 10 a.m.
Final: Atlanta-Hillman winner vs. Joburg-Lewiston, noon
DIVISION 4 at MASON CO. EASTERN
Friday, June 4
Manistee Catholic vs. Marion, 10 a.m.
Final: Manistee Catholic-Marion winner vs. Mason County Eastern, noon
DIVISION 4 at BRETHREN
Tuesday, June 1
Frankfort vs. Brethren, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, June 4
Frankfort-Brethren winner vs. Onekama, 11 a.m.
Mesick vs. Bear Lake, 1 p.m.
Final: 3 p.m. at Brethren
DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE
Tuesday, June 1
Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Glen Lake, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Lake Leelanau St. Mary-Glen Lake winner vs. Suttons Bay, 10 a.m.
Forest Area vs. Buckley, 11:30 a.m.
Final: 1:15 p.m. at Glen Lake
ODDS
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHING (game 1) -122 Milwaukee +104
at WASHING (game 2) OFF Milwaukee OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -114 Cincinnati -103
at PITTS (game 1) -108 Colorado -108
at PITTS (game 2) OFF Colorado OFF
at L.A. DODGERS -185 San Francisco +162
at N.Y. METS -185 Atlanta +162
at ARIZONA OFF St. Louis OFF
American League
at MINNESOTA OFF Kansas City OFF
at CHI WHITE SOX -183 Baltimore +161
at OAKLAND -152 L.A. Angels +135
N.Y. Yankees -152 at DETROIT +135
Toronto -127 at CLEVELAND +112
at SEATTLE -123 Texas +108
Interleague
Philadelphia -120 at TAMPA BAY +103
San Diego -142 at HOUSTON +127
at BOSTON -145 Miami +130
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 5 (221 1/2 ) at MIAMI
at PORTLAND 4 (227 1/2 ) Denver
Philadelphia 6 (227 1/2 ) at WASHING
Utah 5 (223 1/2 ) at MEMPHIS
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -182 at MONTREAL +154
at BOSTON -181 NY Islanders +152
DEALS
Friday's Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Tyler Nevin from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Brandon Waddell to Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Colten Brewer from Worcester (Triple-A East).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Eli Morgan from Columbus (Triple-A East).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated INF Abraham Toro from the minor league IL and assigned him to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Activated LHP Framber Valdez from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Kent Emanuel (retroactive to May 26) and OF Michael Brantley (retroactive to May 25) on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Robel Garcia from Sugar Land.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated 3B Hunter Dozier from the 10-day IL. Optioned 1B Ryan O'Hearn to Omaha (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Carlos Hernandez from Omaha. Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 27.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers Salt Lake (Triple-A West).
Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Shaun Anderson to St. Paul (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated OF Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Nick Nelson and CF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Reymin Guduan on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Recalled RHP Jordan Weems from Las Vegas (Triple-A East). Activated LHP A.J. Puk from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Las Vegas.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent 2B Shed Long Jr. to Tacoma for a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo (Triple-A East).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LF Marcell Ozuna on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26. Recalled 1B Johan Camargo from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHPs Art Warren and Ashton Goudeau to Louisville (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Vladimir Gutierrez from Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned 1B Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of SS Luis Marte from Jacksonville. Placed SS Miguel Rojas on the 10-day IL. Activated CF Starling Marte from the 10-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Josh Lindblom outright to Nashville (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Thomas Szapucki to Syracuse (Triple-A East).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Kyle McGowin to Rochester (Triple-A East).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LS Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
Minor League
East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Assigned F Tyler Sheehy from Iowa (AHL). Activated F Darian Skeoch and G Frank Marotte from reserve. Placed Fs Tyler Sheehy, Brett Neumann and D Matt Register on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Marcus Vela, Hugo Roy and D Cole MacDonald from reserve. Placed Fs Cole Sanford, Cameron Hebig and Kyle Neuber on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Fs Zach Pochiro, Anthony Nellis, Oliver Cooper and D Matt Murphy from reserve. Placed Fs Stephen Harper, Jackson Leef, Shawn Szydlowski and D Marcus McIvor on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Joey Haddad on reserve. Placed F Matthew Strome on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Activated Ds Ryan Zuhlsdorf, Keoni Texeira and F Peter Krieger from reserve. Placed Ds Tim Davison, Tim Shoup and F Alex Rauter on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Darik Angeli from reserve. Placed D Marcus Crawford on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Dmitri Semykin and F Tad Kozun from reserve. Placed D Nolan Valleau on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G David Tendeck and F Gabe Chabot from reserve. Placed F Jack Suter and G Adam Carlson on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Evan Wardley from IR. Activated F Matt Alfaro from reserve. Placed D Evan Wardley on reserve. Placed D Chad Duchesne on IR.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Garrett Schmitz and F Peter Crinella from reserve. Placed F Stefan Fournier and D Mathieu Gagnon on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Inter Miami CF $2 million for violating MLS' salary budget and roster guidelines during the 2020 season. Fined and suspended (through the end of the 2022 MLS season) Paul McDonough, Inter Miami's COO and Sporting Director at the time of the violations.
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Waived D Jack Gurr. Mutually parted ways with vice president of soccer operations Paul McDonough.
COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned F Miguel Berry to San Diego (USL Championship).
D.C. UNITED — Loaned D Jacob Greene to Loudoun (USL Championship).
CF Montreal — Exercised its option on coach Wilfried Nancy's contract through 2022.
NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Jack Maher to San Diego (USL Championship).
USL CHAMPIONSHIP
SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Acquired F Miguel Ibarra, pending league and federation approval.
COLLEGE
BUFFALO — Named Mark Alnutt vice president and director of athletics through May 2026.
WAYNE (Mich.) — Named Nicole Tines head softball coach.
