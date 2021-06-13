Soccer-Denmark's Eriksen still in hospital, condition is stable

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen remained in hospital and was in stable condition on Sunday, after collapsing during his side's Euro 2020 opening match with Finland and being given CPR on the pitch on Saturday, the Danish football association said.

"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination," Danish FA DBU said on Twitter.

Eriksen, 29, collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in. As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, his teammates gathered around him while he was treated on the pitch and then carried off on a stretcher.

"The team and the staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident," DBU said.

"We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the royal families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc," it said.

Messages of support for Eriksen, who plays for Inter Milan, have poured in.

The Group B game was halted and then eventually restarted an hour and 45 minutes later. Finland went on to win 1-0.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Frances Kerry)