SOCCER: Chickasha teams bound for postseason

Apr. 22—The Chickasha soccer teams get to keep playing.

The two teams did not end their regular seasons with wins Friday, but losses to tough Heritage Hall teams did not keep Chickasha from advancing to the Class 4A playoffs. Both teams have reached double-digit wins, and one of the two teams will get to host a first-round playoff match.

The Lady Chicks and Fightin' Chicks combined to go 23-7 during the regular season and combined to go 11-3 in district play.

Girls

The good news for the Lady Chicks was that they had already locked up one of the top two District 4A-1 spots, and a playoff hosting opportunity, before the final match of the regular season. Chickasha dropped the match against a Heritage Hall team that did not allow a single goal in district play.

The Lady Chicks finished second in the district, going 6-1 in those seven matches. Despite the one loss, Chickasha dominated the rest of district play and finished with a 38-4 scoring advantage in all seven district matches.

Chickasha now heads to the playoffs with an 11-4 record on the season, and it will play the third-place team from District 4A-2. Chickasha will host Newcastle in the first round.

Boys

The Chickasha boys will travel for their first-round match after finishing third in the district because of a head-to-head tiebreaker. The Fightin' Chicks went 5-2 in district play, tying Bethany for the second-best district record.

Chickasha lost that head-to-head to Bethany, thus finishing third in the district. However, Chickasha will not be a typical third-place team after going 12-3 during the regular season.

Chickasha will travel to Weatherford, and it will be a battle of double-digit win teams. Weatherford owns a 13-2 record and a second-place finish behind Clinton in the district.