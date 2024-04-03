SOCCER: Chickasha soccer teams dominate Ardmore in district play

Apr. 3—The Chickasha soccer teams were dominant.

From the beginning of each match Tuesday, the Chickasha soccer teams showed their dominance in District 4A-1 action against Ardmore. The two teams completed their second district sweep in two district doubleheaders and combined to outscore Ardmore 15-1 in Chickasha.

And only one of those matches went the full 80 minutes.

The Lady Chicks rolled to a 10-0 victory, reaching the mercy rule not long after the start of the second half. The boys followed that with a dominant 5-1 victory.

Girls

The Lady Chicks put the pressure on early and often in their 10-0 victory.

Chickasha held a 3-0 lead just a few minutes after the start of the match and continued to roll. The Lady Chicks took a commanding 9-0 lead to the second half before scoring a goal that ended the match early via the mercy rule.

Six total players scored in the dominant performance. Three of those six players scored multiple goals, and three others added one goal apiece.

Lainey Jones led the way, recording a hat trick and scoring three goals to go along with two goals apiece from Callie Crawford and Austin Clift. Hannah Verhines, Amiyah Haunpo and Melissa Haunpo also got in on the scoring action.

Chickasha has won four matches in a row and has shut out four opponents in a row. Chickasha has outscored opponents 23-0 during the streak.

Chickasha is now 2-0 in District 4A-1 action and is 7-3 this season.

Boys

The Fightin' Chicks also came out and took care of business.

Chickasha gave up one goal but had already scored three goals by the time Ardmore scored. The Fightin' Chicks went to halftime with a 4-1 lead and added one more goal in the second half that could be crucial in the district race later in the season.

Four players scored for the Fightin' Chicks, and one of those players scored multiple goals. That player was Guillermo Avila.

Avila led the Chickasha attack with a pair of goals in the victory. Chickasha also got goals from Blayden Fewell, Cade Rayburn and Brennen Owens.

Chickasha has now won four matches in a row and has outscored opponents 19-5 during the streak. Along with being 2-0 in district play, Chickasha is 9-1 overall.