SOCCER: Chickasha blanks Bridge Creek in district play

Apr. 9—The Lady Chicks faced Bridge Creek for the second time this season, and the result was the same.

Continuing to battle in District 4A-1 play, Chickasha hosted the Bridge Creek Lady Bobcats and rolled to a second win over the opponent this season. Chickasha defeated Bridge Creek in the Chickasha Invitational before earning another win over the foe in Monday's match at Hampton Field in Chickasha.

The result was the same, and the score was the same. After beating Bridge Creek 4-0 during the tournament, Chickasha scored four first-half goals and earned a 4-0 win Monday.

Chickasha put on a blitz throughout the match, and the score could have been worse if not for the performance of the Bridge Creek keeper, but the Lady Chicks still did enough to add another dominant win to their total.

Chickasha's four goals came from four players, and the first came from Lainey Jones. Jones kept fighting after the keeper tried to get the ball away from her, and she scored to give the team a 1-0 lead.

Chickasha's second goal of the match came on a corner kick.

The kick ricocheted off a player in the box and went to Callie Crawford. Crawford finished the opportunity by scoring the team's second goal.

On the third goal, Audri King made a late run into the box and was on the receiving end of a pass. She took the pass and gave Chickasha a 3-0 lead.

Still dominating, Chickasha scored from a good distance to finish the scoring in the match. Brooke King let off a long-distance shot that went over the arms of the keeper and gave Chickasha the commanding 4-0 lead that remained the same until the end of the match.

Now 9-3 on the season and 4-0 in District 4-1, Chickasha has won six matches in a row. Chickasha has outscored opponents 30-0 during the streak.