Soccer betting: Barcelona's La Liga odds don't move much after Lionel Messi announcement

Barcelona’s odds to win La Liga have surprisingly not gotten much worse at BetMGM after the news that Lionel Messi’s new contract isn’t happening.

The famed Spanish club announced Thursday that Messi was no longer a Barcelona player after his new contract was deemed unworkable due to financial regulations. Messi, 34, was out of contract this summer but had verbally agreed to a five-year extension with the team.

Before Messi’s (potential) exit was announced, Barcelona was at +150 to win La Liga behind rivals Real Madrid at +130. Now, Barcelona is at +200 to win La Liga while Real Madrid is now at +100.

Defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have seen their odds move the most after Messi’s departure. Atletico was at +333 to win the league before Barcelona’s announcement and is now at +275 to repeat as champions.

To be clear, Barcelona has plenty of attacking power to still contend in La Liga without Messi. The team has Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and signed Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero. But Messi is still Messi, one of the best players in the world. Even a team with the best 11 players in the world would be detrimentally impacted by a Messi departure.

Is Messi really gone from Barcelona?

Messi could, of course, somehow return to Barcelona. It’s foolish to believe the door is completely shut on his return. Barcelona is the only club that Messi has played for and with the transfer market already in full swing, there are less than a handful of clubs that could afford his wages at the moment like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

City manager Pep Guardiola has already ruled out a Messi arrival, so he could be without options. Barcelona could offload players and attempt to make it work again. We’re not ruling that out. And we’re guessing that’s why Barcelona’s odds didn’t crater after Thursday’s announcement. If Messi signs for another team ahead of the 2021-22 season, Barcelona will probably see its odds go down even more.

