Soccer Aid LIVE: England v World XI latest build-up and updates at Stamford Bridge

England play a World XI at Soccer Aid 2024 with professional players and celebrities in action at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino is back, too, just weeks after being dismissed by the Blues following a season in charge and will coach up the World XI.

Joining the Argentine in the dugout will be his trusted long-time assistant Jesus Perez and Robbie Keane, fresh from guiding Maccabi Tel Aviv to a league title. England’s coaching set-up includes: Frank Lampard, Harry Redknapp, Vicky McClure, Robbie Williams, David Seaman.

England are desperately searching for victory to snap a run of five successive wins for the World XI, including last year’s 4-2 win at Old Trafford, where Kem Cetinay became Soccer Aid’s all-time leading scorer.

Official Soccer Aid teams including Danny Dyer and Usain Bolt

Mauricio Pochettino believes he has left Chelsea in a stronger position

16:00 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Soccer Aid 2024.

Soccer Aid returns once again with a host of celebrities and former professional footballers set to take part in the annual charity match. The fixture, which has raised more than £90m for Unicef since its inception in 2006, will be played at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2019.

Last year’s edition was held at Old Trafford, with the World XI extending their winning run to five games with a 4-2 victory over England.

We’ll have all the latest updates throughout the afternoon so stick around as we build up to kick off at 7.30pm.