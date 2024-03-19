When is Soccer Aid 2024? Date, kick-off time, stadium, lineups, tickets, TV and h2h results

Soccer Aid returns for a 13th time this summer, with a host of former players and famous faces already confirmed to be involved.

There is a strong Chelsea theme to this year’s match, which will be played at Stamford Bridge in June. Mauricio Pochettino will once again take charge of the World XI, while Frank Lampard is back in west London as he joins Harry Redknapp and Robbie Williams in the England dugout.

Eden Hazard makes his Soccer Aid debut, having retired from professional football in October, and he will go up against a number of other ex-Chelsea players, including Joe Cole, Gary Cahill and Karen Carney.

It is now six years since England last won the match, having lost on penalties three times since them. The World XI won 4-2 last year, with Usain Bolt opening the scoring and Robbie Keane netting a brace.

With this year’s match taking place just a few days before the European Championship gets underway, England will wear a specially commissioned Euro 96 kit.

More than £90million has been raised for UNICEF through the fixture since it was first played in 2006.

(Â©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures)

When is Soccer Aid 2024?

This year’s Soccer Aid will be played on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

A kick-off time has not yet been confirmed, but the match got underway at 7:30pm last year.

Where is Soccer 2024 being played?

The match will be held at Stamford Bridge in London. It is the second time that Chelsea’s stadium has hosted Soccer Aid, having also done so in 2019.

Old Trafford, Etihad Stadium and the London Stadium have all hosted in recent years.

Who is playing?

Players will continue to be announced up until June, but a number of familiar names are already confirmed to be featuring.

Former stars Jack Wilshere, Jill Scott and Joe Cole are among those involved for England, joined by ex-England cricketer Stuart Broad and four-time Olympic gold medalist Sir Mo Farah.

For the World XI, Eden Hazard and Usain Bolt will attract plenty of attention, with Tommy Fury again taking part.

England

Players: Jill Scott, Stuart Broad, Bobby Brazier, Sam Thompson, Paddy McGuiness, David James, Jermain Defoe, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Tom Brennan, Jack Wilshere, Joe Cole, Sir Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, Erin Doherty, Steven Bartlett.

Management: Frank Lampard, Harry Redknapp, Robbie Williams, David Seaman

World XI

Players: Usain Bolt, Eden Hazard, Tommy Fury, Maisie Adam, Diamond, Roberto Carlos, Martin Compston, Roman Kemp, Lee Mack

Management: Mauricio Pochettino, Jesus Perez

(Â©UNICEF/Soccer Aid Productions/Stella Pictures)

Soccer Aid 2024 tickets

Tickets for Soccer Aid are now on sale, starting at £10 for children and £20 for adults.

Click here for more ticket information.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2024

TV channel: As ever, Soccer Aid will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV through ITV.

Live stream: The ITV website and ITVX app (both free with a subscription) will provide a live stream.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

After winning five of the first seven editions of Soccer Aid, England have now lost in each of the last five years.

In the 12 years this match has been played, it has gone to penalties on five occasions.

England wins: 5

World XI wins: 7