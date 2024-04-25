SOCCER: 6 girls teams secure state-tournament spots; no boys in postseason

Apr. 25—In the landscape of 2024 Rogers County soccer, it is the girls who are truly running the show.

Seemingly taking inspiration from Beyoncé's empowering anthem "Run the World (Girls)", the girls soccer teams have dominated the scene, with six squads from the county making it to their respective state tournaments.

Meanwhile, none of the boys teams were able to secure a postseason spot.

In Class 5A, Claremore will be hosting Sapulpa at 7 p.m. Monday at Lantow Field.

The Lady Zebras finished second in District 5A-4, boasting a 5-2 league record and an overall mark of 11-3. Their opponents, the Lady Chieftains, secured the third spot in District 5A-3 with a 10-5 overall record and a 5-2 district mark.

Claremore, which has lost two of its past three games in heartbreaking fashion, previously defeated Sapulpa 3-2 on March 5.

Moving on to Class 4A, Oologah, which clinched the District 4A-4 championship, will be hosting Cushing at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Lady Mustangs have been formidable, sweeping through their district slate with a perfect 7-0 record and finishing the regular season at 13-2. They enter the playoffs riding a nine-game winning streak, outscoring their opponents 53-4 during that stretch.

On the other hand, the Lady Tigers from Cushing finished fourth in District 4A-3 with a 4-8 record and a 4-3 league mark. They are currently on a two-game losing streak, having been outscored 10-0 through those games.

The Class 4A bracket also features Catoosa, which will be traveling to face Victory Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Lady Indians secured the third spot in District 4A-4, finishing with an overall record of 10-5 and a 5-2 district tally. They enter the matchup with a four-game winning streak, having outscored their opponents 22-2 during that span.

The Lady Conquerors are 9-5 overall and earned a second-place finish in District 4A-3, going 6-1 in league play. They have won six of their past seven games, with five of those victories resulting in shutouts.

Class 3A is loaded with local talent, for three teams from Rogers County have made it to the playoffs.

Leading the way is Inola, which secured the second spot in District 3A-3 and will be hosting a playoff game for the first time in school history.

The Lady Longhorns, with a 9-5 overall record and a 6-2 district mark, will welcome Porter Consolidated at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Pirates, who finished third in District 3A-4, boast a 10-3 overall record and a 6-2 league-play mark.

They enter the matchup with a three-game winning streak, while Inola has won four of its past five games.

Sequoyah, finishing third behind Inola in the district standings, will be playing at Regent Prep at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles — with a 6-7 overall record — have been on a winning streak, triumphing in their past four games by a total score of 24-2. All six of their wins came in district play.

The Lady Rams from Regent Prep have a 9-2 overall record and finished second in District 3A-4 with a 7-1 mark. After starting the season 2-2, Regent Prep has won seven-consecutive games, outscoring its opponents by a combined score of 51-6.

Lastly, Verdigris faces the toughest draw among its district rivals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Lady Cardinals must play on the road against Cascia Hall, which was flawless in District 3A-4 and holds a perfect 11-0 overall record. The Lady Commandos have been dominant, not surrendering a goal since March 26 while outscoring their opponents by a margin of 72-7 this season.

Meanwhile, Verdigris enters the game with an 8-7 record after consecutive losses to Sequoyah and Inola. It finished in fourth place in District 3A-3, going 5-3 in league play.