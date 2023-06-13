SoCal native Ryner Swanson could be an Oregon Duck very soon

You can’t win them all, USC fans. The Trojans are missing out on Southern California native and four-star Laguna Beach (Calif.) tight end Ryner Swanson.

As this particular saga unfolds, Ryner Swanson announced that he has narrowed his recruitment down to five programs, with Oregon, Texas, BYU, Utah, and the Texas A&M Aggies making the final cut.

Following a trip to Texas earlier this month, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound pass-catcher took an official visit to Eugene this weekend and was blown away by the experience, with only Monday’s BYU official visit scheduled before Swanson makes his decision.

Swanson is rated the No. 19 tight end in the country for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 29 overall prospect in California, according to 247Sports.

Swanson commented on the Oregon program:

“The vibe fit me more at Oregon,” he said. “They definitely included my family. It was more family-oriented at Oregon. I just loved the vibe, I love the coaches. I met some of the players and I’d say Oregon was a really good fit for me. Texas, I don’t know. But I think Oregon is in the lead.”

Ryner Swanson, nation's No. 9 tight end, names Oregon Ducks leader over Texas, but BYU gets last visit before decision https://t.co/whch7gYWn6 pic.twitter.com/Ol8h6Pkw8T — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) June 11, 2023

A side note is that Swanson intends to graduate in January, enroll early, and then attend his two-year LDS Mormon Mission trip for two years, similar to USC commit Walker Lyons.

