Sobbing Odell Beckham Jr. shows the emotion of a Super Bowl title with postgame reaction after win

Former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made his mark on Super Bowl 56 early on Sunday, catching a touchdown pass before leaving with a knee injury.

Despite finishing the game on the sidelines, Beckham was sobbing as his L.A. Rams sealed the title by winning 23-20 against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium, the Rams' home stadium.

It is the first Super Bowl victory for Beckham.

Beckham caught two passes for 52 yards and the game's first touchdown on Sunday before leaving with a left knee injury. He attended Isidore Newman School in New Orleans before playing for LSU from 2011-13. Beckham was an All-America selection in 2013.

He would be drafted by the New York Giants at No. 12 overall in the 2014 draft, playing in New York until his trade to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. After two up-and-down seasons in Cleveland, he was released before signing with the Rams in November.

Los Angeles Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. makes a touchdown catch against the Cincinnati Bengals' Mike Hilton in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, Feb. 13, 2022.

Beckham has been criticized for showing his emotion on the field before, like his skirmish with a kicker's net in 2016 and a game-long, penalty-filled feud played out during a game against then-Panthers cornerback Josh Norman in 2015.

But there will be no criticism for Beckham's show of emotion on Sunday in one of the most touching moments of the season.

