Soapy balls and scrum tech: Behind the scenes at England’s performance centre

Aled Walters, the England strength and conditioning coach, congratulates the players after a tough workout - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

Lining the stairs heading up into England’s Honda Performance Centre are fresh motivational photos from the recent Six Nations, including a shot of Marcus Smith’s late dropped goal to defeat Ireland at Twickenham. Reach the top and after moving past the squad’s impressive gym facilities you enter the large indoor space where England’s players on Wednesday were greeted by three separate workstations: buckets of soapy water, rows of exercise machines ready for a gruesome drill and a scrum machine positioned next to an iPad recording footage of every engagement.

Invited in by the head coach Steve Borthwick, journalists were granted access on Wednesday to observe the side’s early preparations at Pennyhill Park ahead of their summer tour of Japan and New Zealand next month.

A group of 19 players have been called up this week for a four-day camp, including seven uncapped prospects, with more players set to come into camp next week following the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals along with veteran props Joe Marler and Dan Cole.

Seventeen of the current group were in attendance on Wednesday, with one player ill and the other, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, away from camp given he was taking the latest of his medical exams. The rest, having warmly greeted the assembled media and coaching staff on the way into the performance centre, set to work by warming up with a game of cricket. Journalists were unharmed, the far wall less so, particularly with a couple of thundering drives towards the opposite end from Harry Randall and Henry Slade. This part was soundtracked by MGMT’s “Kids”, rather fitting given the age profile of some of the players called up including 22-year-old Fin Baxter.

England’s coaching staff were all present – Borthwick, assistant coaches Felix Jones (defence), Tom Harrison (scrum), Kevin Sinfield (skills) and Richard Wigglesworth (attack) – along with head of strength and conditioning Aled Walters, coaching advisor Andrew Strawbridge, team manager Richard Hill and a number of back-room staff, from fitness coaches to physios. Also monitoring the session, not dressed in training kit but in a suit, was leadership impact coach Simon Scott, a former marine who previously worked with Borthwick when he was in charge at Leicester Tigers.

The England forwards feel the burn during a scrum session - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

What immediately leaps out while looking around is that the space is high on technology and surprisingly low on motivational slogans across the walls. There are only two – “This Rose Means Everything” and “This Rose Means England” – whereas high up in each corner are cameras monitoring every second of each training session. An analyst overseeing the footage outside the room is usually linked up to the coaches, providing feedback using the angles available to them. Something else high up catches the eye; a huge net which has two laundry bins and two large plant pots tied to it, used as throwing practice for England’s hookers.

Post-stretch and England are into the first drill, using large buckets of soapy water to dip balls into and replicate the tricky handling conditions they will face playing in the afternoon heat in Tokyo on June 22. Run by Sinfield, the players initially begin passing in pairs before splitting into teams and launching into a mini tournament, passing the slippery ball up and down the line as quickly as possible.

Kevin Sinfield doesn't let standards drop - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

Jones gets involved to help out one side, with new balls introduced towards the final, again to replicate a match situation. Naturally some passes go to ground, with Sinfield overheard telling the players that if that happens, “it is not world class”. The winning quartet includes Alex Dombrandt, Fin Baxter, Rusi Tuima and Guy Pepper.

Working away from the group on the far side, scrum-halves Jack van Poortvliet and Randall are going through passing drills with Wigglesworth, digging balls out from underneath a tackle pad before firing passes off each hand.

After the fun, a bit of pain. Three rows of Watt bikes, rowing machines and assault bikes await the players, having to hit a target on each machine before moving on to the next one. This circuit is repeated three times, with heavier players naturally making quicker work off the assault bike but taking longer on the watt bike, and vice versa for the lighter players. To make things a bit more interesting, four high-powered heaters are positioned on each corner, pummelling the players with some extra warmth to also mimic the expected conditions in Japan. All the players do well but particularly George Martin, the Leicester lock, while Harlequins No 8 Dombrandt looks notably lean.

The players push themselves hard on Wattbikes - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

Determination to set a good time is etched on Marcus Smith's face - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

Chandler Cunningham-South pushes himself to his limits - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

Finally there is scrum work for the forwards, with the backs splintering off to work on passing drills with Strawbridge or high-ball catching with Jones.

The pack’s focus is on their set-up work pre-engagement going into the scrum. As rookie prop Baxter explains, the iPad off to the side showing delayed footage means players can get up from the scrum and instantly review their technique.

“[The technology] is so useful,” he said. “You know exactly [what has happened] and the next rep you don’t make the same mistake, and keep taking those little steps towards improvement.”

The reward for a busy conditioning and scrummaging session? Trips to the hot baths – no ice here – and the sauna. It all makes for an interesting and welcome insight into England’s hard work ahead of a busy summer.

