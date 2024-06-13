Soap Box entrants hope to travel to national championships

Jun. 13—ANDERSON — There will be 25 Anderson Soap Box Derby competitors hoping to qualify for a trip to the national championships in July.

The competition will take place Sunday starting at 9 a.m. at Derby Downs with the championship runs expected at 5 p.m.

Terry Taylor, the organizer of the local event since 2018, said competitors will be competing in the "stock" and "super stock" classes for the chance to travel to Akron, Ohio.

Taylor said the number of entrants has been increasing on an annual basis since the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said two Anderson residents that compete in two different leagues in Indianapolis will be in competition this weekend.

Aubre Walker and Edison Allred will be hoping to make the trip to Ohio to bring back another championship to Anderson.

Ever since the Soap Box Derby started in 1934, Anderson has sent champions to Akron. Over the years, the city has seen six young people come back as national champions.

Taylor brought the Soap Box Derby back to Anderson in 2018 after several years when no local event took place.

Taylor is a former engineer for General Motors and Delphi who grew up watching the derby in the 1960s but was unable to participate partly because of the color of his skin. He said helping kids from all walks of life find their passion is the only reason he needed to bring back the event.

The local event was suspended for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, but returned last year.

"Before COVID we had 45 cars," Taylor said. "This year we will have 25 competitors in the Stock and Super Stock divisions. Both winners go to Akron."

His organization is providing Soap Box Derby cars to 19 of the participants.

Taylor said he has worked with local churches and businesses to sponsor cars for the young competitors.

He said the administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. repaved the hill in 2019 and continues to support the event financially along with the Madison County Visitors Bureau.

Anderson's first national champion was Maurice Bale Jr. in 1935, the second year of the competition.

Since then, Terry and Barney Townsend won national titles in 1957 and 1959.

The city had two champions crowned in Akron in 2000 when Derek Etherington won the Super Stock title and Cody Butler captured the Masters title.

Cameron Vannatta won the stock title in 2002.

