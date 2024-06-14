Soap Box Derby to get rolling in Conneaut

Jun. 14—CONNEAUT — The 39th edition of the Soap Box Derby is set to begin on Saturday morning on Broad Street, board member Tyler Welton said.

Welton said Broad Street will become a track this evening.

"We pretty much become a road crew on [Friday]," he said of the barriers to block the street, hay bales to be set up and the trailer that houses the administration.

Welton said he started competing as seven-year old and continued for seven years.

"Mom and dad have been a part of it since 1991," Welton said.

Fans line both sides of the road to watch the races.

The familial tradition is in the third generation for many families, who spend time together building the car and then racing it all over northeastern Ohio or one day a year on Broad Street Hill.

Welton said there are eight competitors in the stock division, eight in the super stock division, and four in the masters division.

Over the years this is an additional avenue to the International Soap Box Derby World Championships in late July. Soap Box races are held throughout the year and competitors can earn points and make the derby without winning a local contest.

All three division winners will have the opportunity to make it to Akron and then several others who have enough points may qualify as well, Welton said.

Welton said the local board of directors has an annual fundraiser to pay for the costs of the event, about $1,300 annually, and assist people in getting their cars ready to race.

"Masters [cars] cost almost $2,000," he said.

Competition is scheduled to begin around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday with racers getting practice runs this evening.

The racers speed down the hill and race twice with the best time differential earning the victory.

Food trucks provide opportunities for people to eat and drink at the scene and the carts, and racers, are carted back up the hill on a trailer hitched to a pickup truck.