Soap Bowl moved to Thursday

May 8—TIFTON — Tift County football is bumping the Soap Bowl up a day and to earlier in the afternoon.

On social media Tuesday, Tift athletics accounts announced the Soap Bowl will be played at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Brodie Field. The game was originally set for Friday but the weather forecast is predicting rain Thursday night and thunderstorms Friday afternoon.

Admission is laundry detergent, with the team requesting OxiClean.

The Soap Bowl is an intrasquad scrimmage. It will be Tift's only spring game in 2024.