'Soaking it all in': Former OSU guard Kelsey Mitchell reflects on first WNBA All-Star Game

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 16.7 points, 3 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game this season.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Making the first appearance of her six-year professional career, former Ohio State Buckeye guard Kelsey Mitchell, now with the Indiana Fever, ended up a WNBA All-Star Game winner.

Team Stewart, named after New York Liberty forward and team captain Breanna Stewart, took down Team Wilson, named for Las Vegas Aces forward and team captain A'ja Wilson, 143-127, in a game that featured four-point shots and little defense.

Players were able to score seemingly at will, and Team Stewart's 143 points as well as the game's combined total of 270 points both set WNBA All-Star records.

Mitchell was a reserve on Team Stewart and checked in early in the second quarter. She finished with two points, four rebounds, and three assists.

"For me, it was about soaking it all in," Mitchell said. "Whether the game was good or not for me, it was about the experience, and I enjoyed myself. ... I learned to be a pro every day. No one ever sees, understanding what the work takes, and I think I got a good glimpse of that this weekend."

In this year's voting, Mitchell was ranked 10th by fans and 13th by media members. She finished fifth in the polling of her fellow WNBA players.

She is averaging 16.7 points and 3 assists this season and plays around 33 minutes a game.

Mitchell and Fever forward Aliyah Boston were opponents in Las Vegas. Boston, the first rookie to start an All-Star Game since 2014, played 19 minutes with six points, 11 rebounds, and two assists.

"On the bench, when she would take a shot, I was like, 'Go, Kelsey, go,’ " Boston said. "And then I was like, 'Oops.' "

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Former Buckeye, now Fever's Kelsey Mitchell makes All-Star appearance