So, what was the plan with that failed Broncos fake punt?

A gamble from Vic Fangio's Broncos early against the Chiefs did not go well. (Reuters)

After a pair of stalled drives early in Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos decided to gamble on fourth and four.

It did not go well.

With the second quarter starting, the Broncos were set up to punt near midfield, trailing, 10-6. Prior to the snap, wideout Dionte Spencer moved in motion from the left side, signaling something was up.

Fake never stood a chance

Punter Colby Wadman faked a handoff to Spencer after the snap, but the Chiefs didn’t bite. Wadman then ran left, where three Chiefs defenders awaited him.

Safety Armani Watts had the first shot at Wadman. He did not miss, leveling the Broncos punter for a sack and a turnover on downs.

Wadman looked ready to pull up for a pass as Watts approached, but the damage was done. He did well to hold onto the ball.

Whether the plan the whole time was for Wadman to pass or run for the first down, he didn’t stand a chance.

While we applaud the gamble from Vic Fangio and Co., the execution left a lot to be desired.

