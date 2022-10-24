SNY's Jeane Coakley gets Michael Carter's reaction to win over Denver, Breece Hall injury | Jets Post Game
In this Jets post game interview, running back Michael Carter credited the "dogs" on the team for their 16-9 win over the Broncos.
In this Jets post game interview, running back Michael Carter credited the "dogs" on the team for their 16-9 win over the Broncos.
In this Jets post game news conference, Zach Wilson evaluates his and the rest of the offenses' performance in their win over the Broncos and his reaction to Breece Hall's injury.
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
Tom Brady has defied odds and shown incredible resilience over his Hall of Fame career, but he hit rock bottom with the Bucs' loss to Carolina.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep ball from Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
Viewers were perplexed as Trent Grisham dropped down a bunt with the San Diego Padres threatening in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS.
With Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers both struggling, the NFC looks even weaker than expected. Here's what else we learned in NFL Week 7.
Houston is undefeated in the playoffs thus far.
Red October will continue into November thanks to Bryce Harper and the biggest hit of his career. The Phillies are going to the World Series. By Jim Salisbury
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]
The reigning NL MVP hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Phillies a 4-3 win over the Padres
It's becoming increasingly clear every week. The Seahawks won the Wilson trade by a landslide.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 after losing at Carolina
Brock Purdy made some history Sunday afternoon.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Here’s a look at where Alabama is ranked in the coaches poll and AP Top 25 after Saturday’s win against Miss State.
Breaking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers
After suffering its first loss of the season, Ole Miss took a big fall in the latest AP Top 25 poll.