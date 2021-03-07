SNY's Jay Sinatra makes his picks for Week 10!
SNY's Sports Betting Analyst Jay Sinatra talks about action on the underdogs heading into Week 10 of NFL games.
SNY's Sports Betting Analyst Jay Sinatra talks about action on the underdogs heading into Week 10 of NFL games.
If you subscribe to Netflix or any other streaming service, you know—or you’re at least made to feel—that even if you’re not yet ready to return to theaters, you’ll never run out of things to watch. Once we all began working from home—or, more crushingly, not working at all—even the face-to-face conversations we might have had with co-workers were no longer an option.
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles discusses his disappointment from blowout loss to the Bills, talks mentality heading into bye week
Less Americans hesitant about coronavirus vaccine. Reports say Cuomo administration changed nursing home report. Senate debates stimulus. Latest COVID-19 news.
The 18-year-old was arrested and multiple charges, including murder, are pending, police said.
As U.S. technology shares stumble, investors are debating whether the decline is an opportunity to scoop up bargains or a sign of more pain to come for stocks that have led markets higher for years. The Nasdaq Composite, an index heavily populated by tech and growth names, has slumped 8.3% since its Feb 12 closing record, over three times the decline for the S&P 500. Drops in popular growth stocks have been even steeper, with Tesla shares off 27% and Peloton down 32%.
After beating the 49ers, an upbeat Odell Beckham Jr. reinforces that the Giants can win out to finish the season.
Eli Manning has a hard task at hand when he lines up against his former teammate, Jason Pierre-Paul, on Sunday.
This 356A Cabriolet sold for nearly a quarter of a million dollars.
What did the Kansas City Chiefs' Anthony Sherman do after announcing his retirement after 10 NFL seasons?
The Pacers guard posted one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history on Wednesday.
Let's look at some potential trades to consider now that we're headed into the NBA All-Star Break.
Did Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier overreact?
Barcelona cranked up the pressure on Sunday's Madrid derby by beating Osasuna 2-0 on Saturday night to edge two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
The Cleveland forward would be an excellent addition to the Celtics' roster.
Adam Silver is playing the strict dean in Atlanta this weekend.
The freedom to just play and not be burdened by the ancillary things, to raising the ceiling of a team compared to the responsibility of ensuring the bottom doesn’t fall out of the floor, shouldn’t be criticized as much as acknowledged as a special space.
In the aftermath of completing the first unbeaten regular season in school history last week, Mark Few likened what top-ranked Gonzaga has accomplished so far to running a long-distance race. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 when the season began. Two more wins next week at the WCC tournament in Las Vegas and the Bulldogs will join even more select company with the NCAA Tournament on the horizon.
Bryson DeChambeau didn't drive the green, but he still put on a show by taking a mind-boggling aggressive line Saturday at Bay Hill.
Jets GM Joe Douglas is standing by the phone, waiting to answer calls about trading quarterback Sam Darnold.
Michael Brockers wants J.J. Watt to know Aaron Donald is better.