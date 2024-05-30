Snyder WestMAC Player of Year; Alco, Mtn. Ridge, Southern put 2 on first team

May 30—Mountain Ridge senior Sydney Snyder won Western Maryland Athletic Conference girls basketball Player of the Year, and Allegany, Mountain Ridge and Southern put two each on the All-WestMAC first team.

The all-conference squad was chosen by the conference's coaches following the season.

Mountain Ridge and Southern shared the WestMAC championship after both finished 7-1 and split a pair of regular-season meetings.

Allegany was third at 4-4 in the league, followed by Northern at 2-6 and Fort Hill at 0-8.

Snyder was the top scorer in WestMAC play at 19.4 points per game and was second in assists (5.3 per game) and steals (3.1 per game).

She was joined on the first team by Allegany's Avery Miller and Shylah Taylor, Southern's Jayden Weaver and Carly Wilt and by Miners teammate Kealana Pua'auli.

The second team was comprised of Abby Nelson of Northern, Emelee Parks of Southern, Ella Shade of Allegany, Reghan Sivic of Mountain Ridge and Aubry Spangler of Fort Hill.

Honorable mentions were Northern's Lydia Nelson and Southern's Kelsey Ward.

The players from the conference that averaged double-figures scoring in WestMAC play included Snyder, Taylor (18.9 ppg.), Miller (18.5), Abby Nelson (14.0), Weaver (14.0) and Wilt (12.6).

Miller was the top rebounder at 10.4 boards a night in league games, followed by Spangler (8.4), Sivic (7.0), Lydia Nelson (6.8) and Pua'auli (6.4).

Miller also led the way in assists at 6.5 a game and steals (3.9).

Snyder was the top foul shooter, making 33 of 40 shots (82.5%), and Taylor had the most 3-pointers made (28).