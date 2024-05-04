Snyder helps Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse to first ASUN title, locals compete in conference tournaments

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads’ Avery Snyder, Corning’s Maddy Gill, and Quinn Bowler turned in memorable days in their respective college conference tournament finals.

(Photo Courtesy: goccusports.com) Horseheads grad Avery Snyder helps Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse to their first ASUN title and NCAA Tournament appearance.

Horseheads grad Avery Snyder helped Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse to their first ASUN Conference tournament title win, on Saturday. The standout senior recorded a shot, as part of a 10-9 win over top-seeded Jacksonville. Snyder earned a spot on the all-tournament team, with a goal and 2 shots in postseason action. The conference championship not only gives the Chanticleers their first crown, but also punches their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever. In her senior season, Snyder has been a leader for the Chants, scoring 7 goals, and 17 assists.

(Photo Courtesy: purpleeagles.com) Corning grad Maddy Gill scored a hat trick to lead Niagara women’s lacrosse to their first conference championship in 23 years.

In the MAAC Conference, Corning’s Maddy Gill scored a hat trick to send Niagara to the tournament final. On Friday evening, Gill’s effort helped the Purple Eagles past Siena 9-8, in the semifinal round. The win will send Niagara to their first conference tournament championship, since 2001. Gill and the Purple Eagles will take on top-seeded Fairfield for the title, on Sunday at noon. The standout sophomore has 21 goals and 6 assists on the year.

(Photo Courtesy: gojaspers.com) Corning grads Quinn Bowler (#51) and Kelly Dupree (#66) combine for 2 goals and 1 assist in the MAAC Championship, with Manhattan College.

On the men’s side, Manhattan fell to top-seeded Sacred Heart for the MAAC Championship. Corning grad Quinn Bowler scored twice, making the all-championship team. Fellow Hawks alum Kelly Dupree recorded 1 assist in the effort. One week prior to Saturday’s setback, Bowler and Dupree led the Jaspers with multi-goal games in the conference semis. Joining DuPree and Bowler on the Jaspers, are fellow Hawks grads Hunter Newman and Nikolus Nickerson, as well as Horseheads grad Casey Klossner.

