With Snyder out, Cowboys NFC East foe likely to improve

Let’s call this a bittersweet moment. There is no love lost between the Cowboys Nation and their NFC East rival, Washington. The rivalry runs deep and even in the age of free agency, the hate, at times, is real.

So when reports came out Commanders owner Dan Snyder came to an agreement to sell his franchise to an ownership group headlined by Magic Johnson and Josh Harris, Cowboys Nation celebrated. It seemed natural to celebrate the departure of an owner they spent the better part of two decades disliking.

Yet, accompanying that “sweet” is the aforementioned “bitter.” Snyder may have been a villain to the world but the chaos and dysfunction (which ultimately led the sale of the franchise) was a rival’s best friend.

Dallas has been happy to capitalize on the disfunction of the Commanders. With a stable and focused ownership group stepping in, the issues and distractions will likely fade away, leaving the Cowboys with a rival they can no longer take lightly season after season.

For years, Washington has been trying to compete amidst fairly adverse circumstances

“It’s been flawed the last 20 years,” former Washington QB Alex Smith said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on there, a lot of distractions. And it makes it difficult to kind of focus in on football.”

For over 20 years, it’s appeared to be an up-hill battle for the rival franchise. While the Cowboys have their own hurdles to overcome being “America’s Team,” those issues pale in comparison to what Washington have had to overcome recently.

From a decaying facility, to questionable spending and accounting accusations, to health and safety practices, to coaching distractions, to the alleged horrific treatment of cheerleaders, the list was seemingly endless.

But in the 24 seasons with Snyder at the helm, Washington has only made the postseason six times. It’s a division foe the Cowboys have been lucky to have.

If the $6 billion sale goes through, it’s likely to set the franchise back on a stable path.

Josh Harris, 58, is an accomplished businessman and experienced professional owner. He was part of a group who bought the 76ers in 2011 and Devils in 2013. He’s stable and proven and both of those franchises enter their playoff seasons with real aspirations of championships.

The constant scandals and accusations were a blackeye for the NFL and they made it almost impossible for the football team to win with any consistency. With stable ownership seemingly incoming, the Cowboys now have to gear up for better opponent.

Bittersweet.

