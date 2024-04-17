Snyder County hires Faylor Lake manager to bring tournaments

Apr. 16—MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County will pay Lost Valley Management Group LLC $14,400 a year to manage the Faylor Lake Disc Golf course.

The two-year service contract is with Steve Braud's company, the designer of the highly ranked 18-hole course at the Beaver Springs lake that opened in 2022 and has received national and worldwide attention from professional disc golfers.

Braud is expecting to attract large tournaments and events to the disc golf course this year that will help boost tourism in the area and is working with Andrew Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, said county board Chairman Joe Kantz.

"Really exciting things are coming," Kantz said.

The announcement last month that Braud is developing an 18-hole disc course at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club in Monroe Township, Snyder County, is part of the plan to attract large tournaments to Snyder County.

— MARCIA MOORE