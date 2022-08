NextShark

Controversial internet figure Andrew Tate has an apparent history of making questionable comments about Chinese people. In the Aug. 16 episode of their podcast “Hot Pot Boys,” Andrew and David Fung, a comedic duo known as the Fung Brothers, played several clips of Tate’s “most infamous quotes about Chinese people.” The first clip shows Tate — who was born in Chicago, Illinois, but grew up in Luton, England, and now lives in Romania — on the April 21, 2021, episode of the “Fresh and Fit” podcast with Walter Weekes and Myron Gaines, where the three men are prompted to imagine what a pregnant Asian woman looks like.