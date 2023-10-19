SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley puts a bow on the Knicks preseason | Honda Sportnite

Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his category-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
Which players could let fantasy managers down in Week 7? Kate Magdziuk reveals her list.
Wembanyama kept the highlights coming in his third NBA preseason game with the Spurs.
Can Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins move the ball against the Eagles?
The Big Ten Conference received notification from the NCAA that the organization is conducting an investigation into the Wolverines.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Roger Goodell turned heads when he floated the idea of staging a Super Bowl in London. There are a billion reasons why that would be a bad idea.
The numbers are ... stark. And the reasons are plentiful. But there may be hope for a rebound yet.
Head coach Sean McVay said the Rams will be out their top two running backs for the foreseeable future
Boeheim has never been shy with his thoughts on media. Now he's a member.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL. The trio start things off with the return of Kyler Murray to the Arizona Cardinals, the fallout from Anthony Richardson's season-ending injury (and Jori's one-on-one conversation with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay), Frank Reich relinquishing play-calling duties and Jalen Ramsey's return to the Miami Dolphins. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on who will be buying and selling at the trade deadline. The group discuss Brian Burns and some potential landing spots that make sense. To finish the show, Jori was at the NFL owner's meetings in New York and she gives a behind-the-scenes view on what she's been hearing about the banning of the "hip drop tackle," Roger Goodell's contract extension and next year's international games.
Hardman and the Chiefs are getting back together.
Jim Irsay was very direct on the point Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings, and told Yahoo Sports what he thinks about the risk factor when Richardson runs.
With fantasy basketball draft season in full swing, here are 10 players per round who may be worth passing on when it's time to pick.
Check out our first fantasy hockey trade analyzer for the 2023-24 NHL season!
Jorge Martin delivers a fantasy-specific overview of NFL teams with question marks in their backfields.
Has Patrick Mahomes been playing at his normal level this season?
Murray has not played or practiced with the team since tearing his ACL last December.
At LIV Golf's season-ending event, Phil Mickelson suggested a way for majors to add LIV players without using ranking points.