What is snus and why are footballers using it?

Snus has become popular among professional footballers (AFP via Getty Images)

Professional football’s complicated relationship with tobacco pouches and snus is back in the limelight after the release of a study commissioned by the Professional Footballers’ Association.

The findings stated that two out of five had tried the pouches at least once in the past, with the report also suggesting the true usage figures are “likely” to be even higher due to players not wanting to disclose use, even in an anonymous survey.

High-profile players such as Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy have spoken openly about using the products.

Despite their increasing popularity amongst elite athletes, however, the products are said to have several negative health effects.

What is Snus?

Snus is an oral tobacco product made up of ground tobacco and sometimes flavouring. The moist tobacco pouches look similar to a small tea bag and are usually placed between the upper lip and the gums. From there, it releases nicotine into the bloodstream.

Snus contains tobacco and is not legally available to buy in the UK, whereas the tobacco-free nicotine pouches – which were found to be more commonly used among players – are legal to buy.

While some claim that the products can help people quit smoking, there are also health risks. A review of available evidence suggests snus use is associated with an increased risk of oesophagus and pancreatic cancer in comparison to non-smokers, and to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. There is strong evidence of an association between snus use and mouth lesions.

Users also reported suffering symptoms of nicotine dependence when they stopped using, including irritability, anxiety and cravings.

Victor Lindelof has spoken openly about his use of nicotine pouches (PA Wire)

Why are footballers using it?

The most common reason given for the use of snus or nicotine pouches by professional athletes is its perceived calming impact. In the aforementioned study, 41 per cent of male players said they used it to help relax, most commonly after training and after matches. That figure was 64 per cent among female players.

Explaining his usage of snus in his autobiography, Vardy said it helped him to “chill out” and was pictured carrying it at Euro 2016, although he later said he had stopped using the product following negative media coverage.

The pouches can also be used as an appetite suppressant, while a big finding of the survey discovered that a desire to fit in with teammates led many players to use the products.

In 2021, Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson likened snus to smoking three or four cigarettes at once and said he had players who were “highly addicted”.

The report also revealed that one club staff member said a player had told them: “I’d love to come off it, but I can’t. It’s just everywhere I look. Every other player’s taking it, (I) go to fill my car up and it’s at the pump stands. It’s just too easy.”