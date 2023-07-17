Snubbed: The stories behind Missouri State basketball's NCAA Tournament omission in 2006

The Springfield News-Leader recently published its seven-part series, "Snubbed," which revisits the omission of the Missouri State men's basketball team from the 2006 NCAA Tournament.

The series features interviews from key figures during the year including head coach Barry Hinson, Athletics Director Bill Rowe and star players like Blake Ahearn, Kellen Easley and Dale Lamberth. It also features interviews with ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi and former Missouri Valley Conference Commissioner Doug Elgin to try and figure out why the Bears were excluded and why certain teams made it instead of the Bears.

"Snubbed" also catches readers up with what fan favorites are doing in the present day and how they remember the 2006 season. They share their ongoing heartbreak and imagine what Missouri State would look like now if members of the selection committee didn't leave them out.

Southwest Missouri State head coach Barry Hinson yells instructions to his players in the first half of their semifinal game against Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Sunday, March 3, 2002 at the Savvis Center in St. Louis.

Part 1 of the News-Leader's "Snubbed" series reintroduces readers to former Missouri State head coach Barry Hinson and the 2005-06 Missouri State Bears.

Missouri State's Deke Thompson high-fives fans after the Bears beat Drake Wednesday night at Hammons Student Center.

Part 2 explores a historic year for the Missouri Valley Conference and how the Bears fared throughout conference play. After a key game late in the season, Hinson prematurely told the Bears that they were bound for the NCAA Tournament.

The Missouri State bench from left, Nathan Bilyeu, Sky Frazier, coach Barry Hinson and Kyle Rausch watch as UNI pulls ahead of the Bears near the end of the game Saturday night at Hammons Student Center.

An uninspiring performance in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament allowed doubt to creep into the Bears' minds as they found themselves on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Part 3 looks at the Bears' resume and the situation they were in with the top NCAA bracketologist in the nation.

Flanked by wife Angie (on his right) , daughter Tiffany Thomason, right, and his players, Coach Barry Hinson shows his somberness afternoon sensing his chance for NCAA Tournament is dwindling during the watch party at his home on Sunday.

Part 4 takes readers back to the most heartbreaking moment in the men's basketball program's history when it was snubbed from the 2006 NCAA Tournament. Hinson and former players reminisce on the pain they felt in Hinson's basement years ago.

Hope turns to discust as the last team to the NCAA tournament is anounced and it is not the MSU Bears. The Sugar Bears and fans watched the selection program at Hammons Student Center following the Lady Bears Victory.

The fifth part takes a deep dive into the aftermath of the NCAA selection committee's decision to leave the Bears out of the 2006 NCAA Tournament. Interviews with different administrators and experts try to make sense of what happened. The part concludes with the Bears' efforts in the NIT and an explanation as to why they didn't quit when no one would have blamed them for doing so.

Southern Illinois head coach Barry Hinson leads the Salukis during a game against the Missouri State Bears at JQH Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

Part 6 explores the end of Hinson's time at Missouri State and goes through the remainder of his career. An open and honest Hinson talks about the pain he still feels from not reaching the tournament after a lengthy and successful coaching career that was overshadowed by his inability to get a team into the dance.

Missouri State coach Barry Hinson, left, and senior guard Deke Thompson, right, celebrate their victory over Houston in an NIT basketball game Monday, March 20, 2006, in Springfield, Mo.

The conclusion of the Snubbed series asks, "What if the Bears made the NCAA Tournament?" The story concludes with the different characters from the 2005-06 season imagining their lives if they made it and where the Missouri State men's basketball program would be now if a different decision was made by those in an Indianapolis conference room in 2006.

