Snubbed Part 5: Why Missouri State might have been left out of the 2006 NCAA Tournament

Shortly after the 2016 CBS NCAA Tournament Selection Show concluded, ESPN’s bracketology special began on another channel.

Rece Davis, Digger Phelps, Jay Bilas and Dick Vitale broke down the field of 65 before Missouri State was mentioned.

“That was absolutely the wrong thing to do, to leave Missouri State out of the tournament,” Bilas ranted. “If you’re going to put in a team like UAB, if you’re going to put in Air Force who beat absolutely nobody… this Missouri State team did everything that was asked of them. Their worst loss was at Arkansas, they played well against everyone else in their non-conference, they beat Wisconsin-Milwaukee, they beat Oral Roberts and they did very well in the Missouri Valley Conference. That wasn’t right.”

“And they won eight of their last 10 games,” Vitale added. “I don’t care about RPIs. I care about VBDI — the Vitale Bald Dome Index. There are certain teams that got a raw deal if you’re deciding the best 34 at-large teams. Air Force? That was a little patriotic, guys.”

Missouri State felt the same way.

Back in Springfield, the coaching staff met in the hours after their hearts were ripped out of their chests. Figuring they would make the National Invitation Tournament, Hinson and his assistants needed to figure out when, where and who they were going to play.

Others were still looking for answers. An NIT appearance meant the Bears were still playing when others weren’t but it was hardly a consolation prize for seniors who had come so close other times before and would never get the opportunity to play on the sport’s biggest stage.

Maybe it was the Bears’ 4-7 record against the RPI top 50. Maybe it was the Bears’ No. 46 strength of schedule. That didn’t explain why a team like Air Force made the field with the 51st RPI with a No. 158 strength of schedule and no wins against a team in the top 50.

"Air Force is one, or maybe two, of the worst at-large selections of all time," longtime ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi said 17 years later. "There was little to no justification either, whether you're a resume person or an eye-test person. That was just a mistake and I've had members of that year's committee, years later, admit that to me off the record. Wow."

Southington, CT — October 29, 2018 — Crystal Bee's: Portrait of Joe Lunardi during the 2018 College Basketball Seminar

One of the people in the room immediately admitted that Missouri State's omission might have come down to their poor performance in their Arch Madness quarterfinal loss to Northern Iowa.

“We certainly looked at a lot of factors, including their early exit,” NCAA Tournament selection committee chairman Craig Littlepage said in a national conference call following the bracket unveiling.

Littlepage, a retired athletics director at the University of Virginia, did not respond to the News-Leader’s request for an interview for this story.

Doug Elgin, the MVC commissioner at the time, and others watched the show from the lobby of Hammons Student Center — he was in town to watch the MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament the Katie Abrahamson-Henderson-led Lady Bears had won in the hours before.

Elgin carried himself with a strut throughout the entire day, thinking his league was going to shatter its previous record of getting three teams in the tournament by getting five. Once the teams were read off and Missouri State wasn’t among them, Elgin remembered a silence among MVC leadership and dozens of MSU fans around him, so quiet “that you could have heard a feather drop.”

In what was supposed to be a banner day for the league, Elgin still remembers what it was like being among the Missouri State faithful.

Hope turns to disgust as the last team to the NCAA tournament is anounced and it is not the MSU Bears. The Sugar Bears and fans watched the selection program at Hammons Student Center following the Lady Bears Victory.

“It was painful,” Elgin said. “Even though we had a great outcome, we didn’t get everything we thought we should get.”

Elgin reached out to those on the committee and didn’t get many answers. He had previously been a part of the selection committee for four years and knew how difficult of a task it was to narrow down the field but he was still stunned by the blatant omission.

Looking back, Elgin thought about what a committee member would have considered. The 15-point loss to Northern Iowa in the MVC quarterfinals had to have played a major factor. Maybe it was because the Bears had the worst record in a round-robin of the Valley teams that were considered.

But it doesn’t change the fact that the league had one of the better strengths of schedules and RPIs in the nation. Elgin believed those metrics among the top teams in the league should have equated to five bids.

“We had five deserving teams and that’s the bottom line for that season,” Elgin said. “I thought we deserved better. Getting four teams in was very good and a lot of schools and a lot of conferences can say that every year. But, in our case that year, Missouri State took the hit on that.”

The Bears didn't quit

Missouri State's Nathan Bilyeu, left, and Sky Frazier, center, battle Louisville's Brandon Jenkins for a loose ball during first-half action in their NIT quarterfinal basketball game Wednesday, March 22, 2006, at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.

With his heart broken, Bears head coach Barry Hinson made phone calls following the selection show trying to figure out who the Bears would host in the NIT, thinking his team would be the No. 1 overall seed.

To his surprise, the Bears weren’t the No. 1 overall seed or even the top-ranked team in their part of the bracket. Lunardi said the NCAA Tournament and NIT didn't have great communication back then which could have led to the No. 1 seeds already receiving invitations before the NIT realized the Bears didn't make the NCAA Tournament.

Still, the Bears felt disrespected, yet again. They were the two-seed in the Louisville Bracket and would have to travel to play the Cardinals if both were to win their first two games. The Bears hosted Stanford after it won its opening-round game over Virginia.

Every scenario was running through Hinson’s head, including his job security. He knew that it didn’t matter that his team earned perhaps the biggest snub in the history of the NCAA Tournament — the fact remained that he was still finishing up his seventh season and that he hadn’t taken the Bears to the big dance.

MSU's Blake Ahearn dribbles past Stanford University's Peter Prowitt during the first round of the NIT in Springfield Missouri. Photo Justin Thorn/News-leader.

“Call it like it is, my job’s been on the line and we haven’t taken a team to the NCAA Tournament and this happens,” Hinson said. “When it gets right down to it, people don’t care. They don’t care. ‘You should get into the NCAA Tournament.’ They don’t care about the validity and it doesn’t matter how many good friends you have, it doesn’t matter how you present yourself and all this stuff. The bottom line is that you didn’t go to the NCAA Tournament.

“You talk about pain? To be honest, that’s the pain part. It’s that you belonged in it, you earned the right to be there, you present the facts, and if you were in the court of law, we would’ve won every time and it just didn’t happen.

“I had to convince myself that we had to go. Ric Wesley had been on my staff and he taught me that when you’re not feeling good and when you’re not feeling great and you’re down in the dumps, all of these kids’ eyes are gonna look at you. Even though you don’t feel that way, you gotta fake it. So I had to find a way to get these guys at practice and get them going because we’re playing Stanford.”

It wasn’t easy. Heads were down at practice. While others elsewhere were living the dream the Bears thought they deserved, the Bears were practicing for a tournament they didn’t want to be in.

Coaches asked Hinson what he was going to say to the team before they practiced. He admitted that he had no idea. He walked into the locker room and heard the silence of what he called a bit of a “pity party.”

Missouri State coach Barry Hinson argues a call with a referee during the second half of an NIT basketball tournament quarterfinal Wednesday, March 22, 2006, in Louisville, Ky.

Hinson looked them in the eyes and suddenly turned to a whiteboard and wrote: “NCAA” and underneath it “were they right or were they wrong?”

Hinson put the marker down and walked out of the room.

Against Stanford, the Bears responded.

“I can’t remember what the score was,” Hinson said. “But I’m just gonna tell you, we were kicking their ass.”

Every little bit of pain the Bears had was unloaded on the Cardinal. A 76-67 win saw Missouri State open the game with a 35-14 lead before Stanford brought it back within two by halftime. The Bears regained control in the second half behind 19 points from both Blake Ahearn and Deke Thompson to advance to the next round.

The Bears could have very easily folded up and quit but that’s not what they were about.

Missouri State's Kellen Easley shows off his Missouri State jersey to the crowd after the Bears beat Houston to advance in the 2006 NIT at Hammons Student Center.

“It was for the seniors,” Dale Lamberth said. “They wanted to play. It’s hard for you to not rally around somebody who wants to play at that point in the season. Our guys were determined and our goal was to get to the NIT Final Four and play in Madison Square Garden.”

Their new dream was within reach after the Bears beat Houston at Hammons Student Center just three nights later.

With Missouri State trailing by two and time running out, Nathan Bilyeu grabbed Thompson’s miss and scored on a putback with 2.3 seconds left while taking the foul. Houston called a timeout but it didn’t matter as he sank the game-winning free throw before stealing the in-bounds pass at half-court and tossing the ball high into the air as the Bears stormed the court.

A celebration with the 5,833 fans who still wanted to be along for the ride lasted for more than 10 minutes before the pandemonium settled down.

Missouri State coach Barry Hinson, left, and senior guard Deke Thompson, right, celebrate their victory over Houston in an NIT basketball game Monday, March 20, 2006, in Springfield, Mo.

“This is for our two seasons,” Hinson said at midcourt as he grabbed the mic. “Now let’s go to Louisville and win us a trip to the Big Apple.”

Missouri State’s magic ran out in front of a sold-out Freedom Hall at Louisville where legendary head coach Rick Pitino and his Cardinals sent the Bears home.

A decisive 74-56 win for the Cardinals saw the Bears shoot just 27% from the field and 26% from deep. The Bears fought but couldn’t hit shots or contain Taquan Dean who went off for 26 points. Stanford held Blake Ahearn to just six points with Pitino noting that the Cardinals treated him like they would have if he was Duke star J.J. Redick, who won most of the national Player of the Year honors that year.

After the game, Hinson remembered going through the handshakes where he was embraced by the Basketball Hall of Fame head coach from the other sideline.

“I’ll never forget at the end, I have great respect for Rick Pitino because he always treated me with unbelievable respect,” Hinson said. “At the end of the game, he shook my hand and said ‘had you got a correct seeding, we would’ve played you in Springfield and we would not have won this game.’”

UofL's Juan Palacios, #3, right, guarded Missouri State's Deke Thompson, #21, during the quarterfinals of the NIT at Freedom Hall. To go with an Eric Crawford story.

Missouri State’s season came to an end at 22-9 and a game short of the NIT semifinals in New York City. Only two MSU teams have made the NIT since and neither won more than one game. Four teams since have won 22 or more games while seven have failed to finish with a winning record.

To this day, the season is remembered for its heartbreak on Selection Sunday but it was more than that. It was, without a doubt in Hinson’s mind, the best men’s basketball team to come through the school since 1999. It was one made up mostly of local talent that a community took pride in.

The Bears of 2006 want to remember the year for the good moments, too.

“We created some incredible games, especially at Hammons Student Center,” center Drew Richards said. “It’s incredible looking back at the attendance numbers and seeing how people just felt pride about these local guys fighting their tails off every night. We made postseasons and had numerous guys start professional careers whether it was in basketball or business. I think those were a lot of goals that Coach Henson had when he first arrived at Missouri State.

“We had a strong group of men but he created successful men in their lives now. I think ultimately that’s what gets valued in coaching. Were they successful? Did you win? And did you graduate while building successful human beings? I think all of that was accomplished in my four years there.”

“That team should be remembered as one of the best Bears teams, definitely in recent memory,” Lamberth said. “The tournament was the only thing we didn’t do. We came up short at the end and ultimately that’s what the team is remembered by. But we had some special players and a special coach.”

