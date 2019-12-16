Snubbed by fake pass, LeBron James feigns blocking Lakers teammate Rajon Rondo’s shot (video)

LeBron James is taking defense more seriously this season.

Even on offense.

LeBron was running a fastbreak with Rajon Rondo, who faked a pass to the superstar to get himself an open layup. At least no Hawks were going to contest it. But a spurned LeBron went up as if he were going to block it.

The Lakers had plenty of fun in their 101-96 win over the Hawks on Sunday. LeBron James also delivered this between-his-legs pass to Dwight Howard for a dunk: