Snubbed by fake pass, LeBron James feigns blocking Lakers teammate Rajon Rondo’s shot (video)
LeBron James is taking defense more seriously this season.
Even on offense.
LeBron was running a fastbreak with Rajon Rondo, who faked a pass to the superstar to get himself an open layup. At least no Hawks were going to contest it. But a spurned LeBron went up as if he were going to block it.
The Lakers had plenty of fun in their 101-96 win over the Hawks on Sunday. LeBron James also delivered this between-his-legs pass to Dwight Howard for a dunk:
