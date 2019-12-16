Snubbed by fake pass, LeBron James feigns blocking Lakers teammate Rajon Rondo’s shot (video)

Dan Feldman

LeBron James is taking defense more seriously this season.

Even on offense.

LeBron was running a fastbreak with Rajon Rondo, who faked a pass to the superstar to get himself an open layup. At least no Hawks were going to contest it. But a spurned LeBron went up as if he were going to block it.

The Lakers had plenty of fun in their 101-96 win over the Hawks on Sunday. LeBron James also delivered this between-his-legs pass to Dwight Howard for a dunk:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next