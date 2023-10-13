SNP urged to cancel conference speaker who described Hamas attacks as a ‘dream coming true’

Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus on Friday - Majdi Mohammed/AP

Speakers scheduled to appear at a pro-Palestinian event at the SNP conference blamed Israel for Hamas terrorism and described last weekend’s attacks as a “dream coming true”.

The party’s leadership was urged to step in and block the appearance of the two guests on an “expert panel” for a fringe event, organised by the SNP Friends of Palestine group, over the “deeply inflammatory” remarks.

As Israeli civilians were being slaughtered by terrorists who broke through Israel’s defences on the morning of Oct 7, Manal Shqair, one of the speakers, welcomed the incursion.

The student at Queen Margaret University in East Lothian, and an advocacy officer with campaign group Stop the Wall, wrote on Twitter: “Israeli walls are being dismantled.

“By building these walls, Israel has thought it will prevent us from dreaming about freedom and libertarian. We have never stopped dreaming. The dream is coming true now.”

She has also retweeted disinformation online, including claims that there was no mass shooting at the Supernova music festival.

A video she shared claimed that “resistance fighters” were in fact “kind and merciful” towards those at the festival, where at least 260 people were murdered.

‘Israeli terrorism’

Meanwhile, another speaker at the SNP event, titled Justice for Palestine, suggested that the Hamas attacks were a valid response to Israeli “state terrorism”.

Kamel Hawwash, a British-Palestinian engineering academic who is chair of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, is to appear alongside Ms Shqair.

He tweeted on Saturday that the “operation from Gaza’’ was “a response to the continuing illegal occupation and the terrorism Israel and its settlers have heaped on the Palestinians and the desecration of Alaqsa mosque”.

He added: “An occupied people have the right to resist the occupation. The occupier has no right to kill and maim and claim it is in self defence. It is state terrorism.”

Donald Cameron, external affairs spokesman for the Scottish Tories, urged the SNP to take action ahead of the hour-long event, which is set to be chaired by Chris Law, the Dundee MP.

“The SNP should be thinking twice about sitting alongside people with these deeply inflammatory views on Hamas’s terrorist attacks,” Mr Cameron said.

“The leadership of the SNP should have pulled the plug on these individuals attending their conference as soon as these repugnant views were posted against Israelis.”

‘Serious questions to answer’

He added: “Not only do the SNP appear happy to allow the extremist views of the Greens in government, they are happy to share a stage at their own conference with people who are celebrating barbaric terrorist attacks.

“The SNP have serious questions to answer about how they can possibly justify the presence of people holding these views as part of this event.”

In the description of the event in the official programme for SNP conference, written before the Hamas attacks, SNP delegates are urged to “join our expert panel” to discuss ways to help Palestine.

It is claimed that Palestinians are suffering from “Israeli forces’ routine use of excessive force” and “rampant settler violence”. There is no mention of Hamas violence towards Israelis.

The comments emerged amid ongoing controversy in Scotland over politicians’ responses to the attacks on Israel.

A plan to fly the Israeli flag outside Holyrood was rejected while Maggie Chapman, the Green Party MSP, has been widely condemned for speaking out in defence of the Hamas terror attack.

The SNP has been approached for comment.