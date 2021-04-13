These snowy scenes from Red Sox vs. Twins MLB game are awesome

These snowy scenes from Red Sox vs. Twins game are awesome originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The weather is getting warmer and sunnier with each day of spring, but that doesn't mean snow is completely gone in certain parts of the United States.

Just look at Minnesota.

Tuesday afternoon's game between the Twins and Boston Red Sox at Target Field in Minneapolis saw plenty of precipitation. A steady stream of snow flurries descended from the sky, providing some fantastic picturesque scenes.

Check out some of the best in the posts below:

It is SNOWING in Red Sox-Twins 🥶 pic.twitter.com/aSuC8Fg6J8 — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 13, 2021

If you're playing baseball, it's baseball weather. pic.twitter.com/Obxe2ddS64 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 13, 2021

Snow homers hit different. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/RScHyo2CVz — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 13, 2021

The Red Sox and Twins will play a doubleheader Wednesday after Monday's game was postponed.

Temperatures for Wednesday are expected to be as high as 48 degrees in the afternoon and as low as 35 at night. There's about a 25 percent chance of precipitation.

Both teams are no strangers to playing in cold weather, which certainly helps.