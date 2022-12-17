Snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour could hit Buffalo during Dolphins-Bills game

Tonight’s Dolphins-Bills game could be among the snowiest in NFL history.

According to the Buffalo News, the latest forecast calls for heavy snow Saturday evening in the most impacted areas, which are near Lake Erie south of Buffalo, with snowfall rates as high as 2 inches per hour possible. Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park is south of Buffalo and about five miles from Lake Erie.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. The snow has already started falling and is expected to accumulate throughout the day today.

It’s still possible that the NFL could opt to delay the game, although delaying it would impact the Bills’ and Dolphins’ preparations for next week’s games, giving them a competitive disadvantage at a time when both teams are in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. The NFL would surely see delaying the game as a last resort. And there’s certainly no time to move the game to another location, as the NFL did in November when a Buffalo blizzard moved a Bills home game to Detroit.

So the most likely result is that the NFL will play the game as scheduled, urge fans to exercise extreme caution on the roads to and from the stadium, and give millions of fans around the country the pleasure of watching a snow game from the comfort of home.

