Snowbowl just won't quit, ski resort staying open through June 1

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The mighty Arizona ski mountain that could, Arizona Snowbowl announced that it will remain open through June 1.

A heavy, late-season snowfall in Flagstaff and continued demand will keep a few runs going through the sixth month of the year.

This ski season just keeps on giving... we're skiing into JUNE! 🤯⛷️👏



For the first time ever, we'll be open for skiing and riding until June 1st! Conditions are still incredible across the mountain and we're looking forward to two more fun-filled weekends with all of you! pic.twitter.com/PYZjB2DRXr — Arizona Snowbowl (@AZSnowbowl) May 22, 2024

Skiers and boarders will have the opportunity to get their last kicks in with short sleeves and shorts, potentially.

On May 25, Snowbowl had 13 of 55 runs open, though the Arizona Gondola lift was closed due to high winds.

Due to high winds on the mountain, the Arizona Gondola will be placed on wind hold at this time. We will continue to monitor winds closely and provide updates here. — Arizona Snowbowl Updates (@AZSBUpdates) May 25, 2024

Lift tickets could be purchased on the Snowbowl website for as low as $19.

The official last day of the season for the Flagstaff mountain has not been announced.