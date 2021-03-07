Snowboard, freestyle skiing world champs highlight winter sports TV, stream schedule
Chloe Kim headlines the world freestyle skiing and snowboarding championships, among several winter sports competitions on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock Premium this week.
Kim, who in PyeongChang became the youngest Olympic halfpipe champion at 17, bids to repeat as world champion in Aspen, Colorado.
Kim went nearly two years between contests — taking a year off for Princeton freshman classes — before returning in January to win a World Cup event and, for the fifth time, the Winter X Games in Aspen.
The world championships field is stronger than the previous events with China entering Olympic silver medalist Liu Jiayu and two-time world champion Cai Xuetong, one year before it hosts the Winter Olympics. Also entered: Maddie Mastro, the last person to beat Kim in competition in 2019, and Spain’s Queralt Castellet, who won the 2020 X Games in Kim’s absence.
Other headliners include Australian Scotty James in men’s halfpipe and Americans Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard, Austrian Anna Gasser Canadian Mark McMorris in big air and slopestyle.
World championships events in freestyle skiing are split between Almaty, Kazakhstan, and Aspen this week. In Almaty, the U.S. has medal chances in both aerials and moguls after making World Cup men’s and women’s podiums in both disciplines this season.
Aspen hosts big air, halfpipe and slopestyle, featuring two-time Olympic champion David Wise and fellow American Olympic medalists Brita Sigourney, Alex Ferreira, Devin Logan and Nick Goepper, plus Gus Kenworthy, who now skis for Great Britain.
In other sports, Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the last Alpine skiing World Cup races before next week’s World Cup Finals. Shiffrin goes for her 70th World Cup win starting Friday, the 10th anniversary of her debut on the circuit at age 15.
World Freestyle Skiing and Snowboarding Championships — Almaty, Kazakhstan (Aerials, Moguls) and Aspen, Colorado
Day
Time (ET)
Event
Network
Monday
4 a.m.
Moguls
Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK
6 p.m.*
Moguls
Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
Tuesday
4 a.m.
Dual Moguls
Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK
6:30 p.m.*
Dual Moguls
Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
Wednesday
4 a.m.
Aerials
Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK
4 p.m.*
Aerials
NBCSN | Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
Thursday
4 a.m.
Team Aerials
Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK
4:30 p.m.
Team Aerials
Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
Friday
11:30 a.m.
Snowboard Slopestyle
Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK
3 p.m.
Ski Halfpipe
Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK
Saturday
11:30 a.m.
Ski Slopestyle
Peacock | STREAM LINK
12 p.m.*
Snowboard Slopestyle
NBC | STREAM LINK
1 p.m.*
Ski Slopestyle
Olympic Channel | STREAM LINK
3 p.m.
Snowboard Halfpipe
Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK
Sunday
12 a.m.*
Ski Halfpipe
NBCSN | STREAM LINK
12 p.m.*
Snowboard Halfpipe
NBC | STREAM LINK
Alpine Skiing World Cup — Are, Sweden (Women) and Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (Men)
Day
Time (ET)
Event
Network
Friday
7:30 a.m.
Women’s Slalom Run 1
Peacock | STREAM LINK
10:30 a.m.
Women’s Slalom Run 2
Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK
Saturday
12 a.m.*
Women’s Slalom
NBCSN | STREAM LINK
3:30 a.m.
Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1
Peacock | STREAM LINK
4:30 a.m.
Women’s Slalom Run 1
Peacock | STREAM LINK
6:30 a.m.
Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2
Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK
7:45 a.m.
Women’s Slalom Run 2
Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK
Sunday
4:30 a.m.
Men’s Slalom Run 1
Peacock | STREAM LINK
7:30 a.m.
Men’s Slalom Run 2
Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK
Biathlon World Cup — Nove Mesto, Czech Republic
Day
Time (ET)
Event
Network
Thursday
11:30 a.m.
Men’s Sprint
Peacock | STREAM LINK
Friday
11:30 a.m.
Women’s Sprint
Peacock | STREAM LINK
Saturday
8:45 a.m.
Men’s Pursuit
Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK
11:30 a.m.
Women’s Pursuit
Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK
Sunday
5:25 a.m.
Mixed Relay
Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK
8:45 a.m.
Single Mixed Relay
Olympic Channel | Peacock | STREAM LINK
Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Engadin, Switzerland
Day
Time (ET)
Event
Network
Saturday
5:40 a.m.
Men’s 15km Mass Start
Peacock | STREAM LINK
9:30 a.m.
Women’s 10km Mass Start
Peacock | STREAM LINK
Sunday
3:15 a.m.
Women’s 30km Pursuit
Peacock | STREAM LINK
5:35 a.m.
Men’s 50km Pursuit
Peacock | STREAM LINK
Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Sunny Valley, Russia (Ski Cross) and Almaty, Kazakhstan (Aerials, Moguls)
Day
Time (ET)
Event
Network
Saturday
2 a.m.
Aerials
Peacock | STREAM LINK
3 a.m.
Ski Cross
Peacock | STREAM LINK
Sunday
3 a.m.
Dual Moguls
Peacock | STREAM LINK
*Delayed broadcast
