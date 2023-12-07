Snow Swirls Down at Albany University Campus
A weather enthusiast at the State University of New York at Albany recorded what he said was “incredibly heavy snowfall” on December 6, as forecasters attributed the showers in the capital region to the Mohawk-Hudson Convergence.
The Mohawk-Hudson Convergence is a localized weather pattern in New York’s capital region, in which “a southwesterly wind flow over Eastern New York is channeled by the mountainous terrain westerly through the Mohawk River Valley and southerly through the Hudson River Valley,” according to the university.
Jack Conklin’s footage shows conditions on campus, where he said snowfall was “exceeding an inch per hour.” Credit: Jack Conklin via Storyful