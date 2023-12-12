Snow to reappear in Ontario as winds increase, temperatures drop

More snow is on the way for southern Ontario for Tuesday and Wednesday, that could cause more headaches for travellers in the snowbelt regions.

Winds will ramp up alongside the snow, so motorists can expect some slow commutes through the day.

Brace for potential delays for the next couple of days, and stay on guard for rapidly changing conditions if you have to drive through the impacted areas.

Beyond that, even more snow! A fresh round of lake-effect snow squalls is likely to start up in similar regions on Wednesday. Some areas near Georgian Bay and Lake Huron may see 15-20 cm.

Bursts of snow with gusty winds Tuesday

A system from the Prairies will bring in a cold front on Tuesday, causing some gusty conditions across Ontario with winds up to 40-60 km/h. Winds will then ease Tuesday overnight.

Bursts of wet snow are forecast for cottage country and parts of the snowbelt regions as the front passes by.

Temperatures will be mild on Tuesday behind the warm front with southerly winds over much of southern Ontario, reaching single-digit highs.

However, that changes Wednesday.

Snow squalls continue Wednesday as temperatures drop

By Wednesday, the cold front passes with chillier air settling in behind. For most, it will be seasonal or slightly below.

Persistent, northwesterly winds will cause potent snow squalls to meander south. That may impact commutes using Highway 400 by Wednesday afternoon.

The squalls may be strong enough for flakes to fly into the eastern Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Highest snowfall amounts will be off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay shores, with 15-20 cm forecast. Barrie may see closer to 10-15 cm.

Totals drastically fall the farther away you are from the lake-effect snow bands.

At this point, it looks like temperatures will be relatively mild during the week leading up to Christmas, then trending colder (near seasonal) starting around Christmas and continuing through the final week of December.

