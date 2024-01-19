Snow Hill hands Stephen Decatur its first loss of season in massive Bayside South showdown

It was the biggest game so far of the Bayside South Boys Basketball season Thursday night, as an undefeated Stephen Decatur team traveled to face a one-loss Snow Hill squad in a Worcester County rivalry matchup. And the Snow Hill Eagles (9-1) would walk away with a 64-62 win, handing the Decatur Seahawks (10-1) their first loss of the year.

Snow Hill would jump out to big leads in the first and third quarters, starting each half on fire while Decatur played catchup. And in the end, the Eagles staved off a late Decatur charge to hold on to a massive win. Jayden Hudson and Ke'Andre Nixon led the way for Snow Hill with 23 and 17 points respectively, while the Eagles also received big defensive and rebounding contributions from their centers, Dazavion Dix and Kameron Lucas. Brycen Coleman led Decatur with 17 points.

Here is how the game unfolded in Snow Hill Thursday night:

Snow Hill's Jayden Hudson (0) drives to the basket against Decatur Thursday, Jan.18, 2024, in Snow Hill, Maryland. The Eagles defeated the Seahawks 64-62.

How it happened

Snow Hill started the game fast, with Hudson and Nixon leading the way scoring wise. The Eagles would get out to a 16-3 lead to start the game, but Decatur, led by Coleman, would settle in and get themselves into the game, trailing by just 3 points at halftime.

The third quarter resembled the first one in many ways, with Snow Hill controlling the game and putting Decatur on their heels. Hudson, Nixon, Dix and Tyler Reddick would score all the points for the Eagles in the third.

Decatur looked ready to make a comeback in the fourth, with Careen Bolden leading the charge with multiple clutch jumpers after being held to just two points in the first three quarters. But Snow Hill would get the necessary stops in the end, holding on for the 64-62 win.

Decatur's Careen Bolden (2) dribbles in the game against Snow Hill Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Snow Hill, Maryland. The Eagles defeated the Seahawks 64-62.

What it means

Decatur and Snow Hill came into the game as the last two teams with undefeated records in Bayside South games. But with Snow Hill handing the Seahawks their first loss of the season, Snow Hill moves into first place in the Bayside South with the win.

What's Next

Snow Hill will hope that their momentum from the big win carries over to their next game on Saturday against Arcadia, as they host the Firebirds from Virginia's Accomack County.

Decatur will look to bounce back on Saturday, as the Seahawks play another big Bayside South game this weekend when they host the James M. Bennett Clippers.

Snow Hill and Decatur will play each other again on Jan. 27 at Stephen Decatur.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Snow Hill hands Stephen Decatur first loss in Bayside South showdown