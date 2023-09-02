Snow Falls on Mt Rose Summit on First Day of Meteorological Autumn

A light dusting of snow fell on the Mt Rose ski area in Nevada on Friday, September 1, the first day of meteorological autumn, the US National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno said.

CCTV footage posted to the NWS’s Facebook page showed snow flurries at the summit of Mt Rose Ski Tahoe.

“Happy first day of meteorological fall! Can’t wait for those comfortable temperatures and leaves changing color- Wait… is that what I think it is?” the post read.

The NWS forecasted scattered showers and breezy conditions for the area around Mt Rose on Saturday. Credit: US National Weather Service via Storyful

