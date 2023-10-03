Snow Coats Colorado's Independence Pass

Areas of Colorado saw snow on Tuesday morning, October 3, as temperatures dipped in central parts of the state, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Rhys Greaser said they filmed this video from Independence Pass on Tuesday morning, calling it an “absolute winter storm.”

The NWS warned that parts of central and southeast Colorado could see isolated storms and snow showers throughout Tuesday, but said effects would be minor. Freezing temperatures were expected across the San Luis Valley Tuesday night, the agency said. Credit: Rhys Greaser via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]