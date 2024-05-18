Snow Canyon sweeps Dixie to win 4A title

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After falling short in the last two 4A state baseball championship series, Snow Canyon left no doubt this year, beating Dixie Saturday at Cate Field to clinch its second title in the last four years, 5-2.

Snow Canyon won the first game of the best-of-three series Friday night, 4-2.

“It’s been three years,” said starting pitcher Andrew Lyon. “We’ve been in this twice and we’ve lost two in a row. So we needed this for sure.”

Lyon allowed just two runs in six innings, while striking out five. Lyon got into several jams, but got some great defense behind him to get out of them.

“I knew our pitching staff was good and our defense was playing good,” said head coach Reed Secrist, who won his fifth state title with the Warriors. “Usually that will help you win championships.”

On offense, it was the Ryder Harrison show. Harrison drove in all five runs for the Warriors. He cleared the bases with a double in the third inning. Harrison then came up again in the fourth with the bases loaded, and delivered a two-run single.

“It feels good,” Harrison said. “I haven’t been hitting that good this week, so I tried to simple up my approach this game, and I guess it worked.”

Snow Canyon and Dixie had been the top two teams in 4A all season long. The Flyers finished with just five losses this year, but three of them were to the Warriors.

“We’re cross-town rivals,” Lyon said. “We’ve been we’ve been wanting this. It’s been like this our whole life since we were eight years old. It feels good.”

In the 4A softball championship, Ridgeline closed out a 30-1 season with a 8-2 victory over Desert Hills to sweep the series. The Riverhawks won the first game of the best-of-three series Friday, 5-0.

Anne Wallace had a home run and a double, while driving in four runs for Ridgeline. Brielle Gardiner went the distance on the mound, striking out six.

Alexis Bradford, Olivia Nielson, Ava Howell and Gardiner all drove runs for Ridgeline.

