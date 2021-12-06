Snow and wind hit Buffalo just in time for Monday's Bills-Patriots game

When you come to Buffalo in December, getting smacked in the face by winter is always a possibility.

Hours before Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, those at the stadium were posting pictures and videos of the weather. It wasn't pleasant.

There was a lot of wind, blowing snow and cold. The offensive players — particularly Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who was born and raised in Jacksonville — had to cringe.

The snow keeps coming and going.

This is a real fun look.#Bills pic.twitter.com/CHiZVgV62f — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 6, 2021

We've gone full snow globe on the field here in Orchard Park.#Bills #Patriots pic.twitter.com/aNRgAArTwY — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 6, 2021

Gunner Olszewski throwing the football in the air to himself and watching it blow away. pic.twitter.com/zdSyopcvlB — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 6, 2021

BUF issues LAKE EFFECT SNOW DEVELOPING EAST OF LAKE ERIE till 6:30 PM EST https://t.co/Ve4J5kAHti — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 6, 2021

The alert sent by NFL Football Operations a few hours before kickoff made it sound like a miserable night was ahead in the stadium:

Story continues

Pregame: Cloudy. Very windy, with wind gusts to 50-55 mph. 40% chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation of a dusting to 1/2” possible. Temperatures in the mid to lower 30s.

Game: Cloudy. Very windy, with wind gusts to 45-50 mph early, decreasing to 40-45 mph after 10pm. 40% chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation of 1/2-1” possible. Temperatures in the lower 30s to upper 20s.

Postgame: Mostly cloudy. Windy, with wind gusts to 35-40 mph. 30% chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation of a dusting to 1/2" possible. Temperatures in the upper 20s.

Heading into Monday night, there hadn't been too many bad weather games in the NFL this season. It made sense that Buffalo got one.