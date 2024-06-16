Snoop Dogg's play-by-play of Brewers-Reds game gets rave reviews on social media

Giving legendary hip-hop recording artist Snoop Dogg a microphone has often created chart-topping gold.

But who knew Snoop calling an inning of baseball would be filled with hits?

More: Snoop Dogg showed up for Brewers game, threw surprise first pitch and FaceTimed Bob Uecker

With his "Cali to Canada Tour" making a stop at Potowatomi Casino on Saturday night, the music and entertainment mogul made a pre-show stop at American Family Field to throw out the first pitch of the Milwaukee Brewers-Cincinnati Reds game and also made it up to the Brewers' TV booth to join Brian Anderson and Bill Schroeder.

There were more than a few diamond freestyle gems.

Snoop Dogg bringing the baseball commentary in the Brewers TV booth for Bally Sports Wisconsin.



On Elly De La Cruz: "He's got a rocket in his pocket." ⚾️🎙️🚀🎵pic.twitter.com/jg2fWyKbgt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 15, 2024

Perhaps the highlight was Snoop's call of Christian Yelich legging out an infield single, easily beating Reds pitcher Andrew Abbot to the bag, and then stealing a base.

Snoop was clearly cheering for Yelich in the press box

"He can't get there, he better not out-run you, he better not out-run you, you can't let the the pitcher out-run you."

And Yelich appreciated the encouragement:

Literally impossible to not get down the line with Snoop Dogg openly rooting for you in the booth https://t.co/9n6SjVY95L — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) June 16, 2024

Baseball fans on social media were left wanting a next episode.

Hey @MLB maaaan @SnoopDogg needs a show. He can have this game even more 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/JrMEYMs8P7 — 10 (@SimplyAJ10) June 16, 2024

snoop dogg in the brewers booth is delightful — Brock Beauchamp (@brock_beauchamp) June 15, 2024

Let’s get Snoop Dogg in the booth for a playoff game @MLB🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/EDRzfimvdZ — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) June 15, 2024

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Snoop Dogg a big hit on social media after calling Brewers-Reds game