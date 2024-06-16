Advertisement

Snoop Dogg's play-by-play of Brewers-Reds game gets rave reviews on social media

emmett prosser, milwaukee journal sentinel
Giving legendary hip-hop recording artist Snoop Dogg a microphone has often created chart-topping gold.

But who knew Snoop calling an inning of baseball would be filled with hits?

With his "Cali to Canada Tour" making a stop at Potowatomi Casino on Saturday night, the music and entertainment mogul made a pre-show stop at American Family Field to throw out the first pitch of the Milwaukee Brewers-Cincinnati Reds game and also made it up to the Brewers' TV booth to join Brian Anderson and Bill Schroeder.

There were more than a few diamond freestyle gems.

Perhaps the highlight was Snoop's call of Christian Yelich legging out an infield single, easily beating Reds pitcher Andrew Abbot to the bag, and then stealing a base.

Snoop was clearly cheering for Yelich in the press box

"He can't get there, he better not out-run you, he better not out-run you, you can't let the the pitcher out-run you."

And Yelich appreciated the encouragement:

Baseball fans on social media were left wanting a next episode.

