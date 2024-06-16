Snoop Dogg's play-by-play of Brewers-Reds game gets rave reviews on social media
Giving legendary hip-hop recording artist Snoop Dogg a microphone has often created chart-topping gold.
But who knew Snoop calling an inning of baseball would be filled with hits?
With his "Cali to Canada Tour" making a stop at Potowatomi Casino on Saturday night, the music and entertainment mogul made a pre-show stop at American Family Field to throw out the first pitch of the Milwaukee Brewers-Cincinnati Reds game and also made it up to the Brewers' TV booth to join Brian Anderson and Bill Schroeder.
There were more than a few diamond freestyle gems.
Here is 2:34 of @SnoopDogg broadcasting baseball...
You're welcome
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 15, 2024
Snoop Dogg bringing the baseball commentary in the Brewers TV booth for Bally Sports Wisconsin.
On Elly De La Cruz: "He's got a rocket in his pocket." ⚾️🎙️🚀🎵
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 15, 2024
Perhaps the highlight was Snoop's call of Christian Yelich legging out an infield single, easily beating Reds pitcher Andrew Abbot to the bag, and then stealing a base.
Snoop was clearly cheering for Yelich in the press box
"He can't get there, he better not out-run you, he better not out-run you, you can't let the the pitcher out-run you."
And Yelich appreciated the encouragement:
Literally impossible to not get down the line with Snoop Dogg openly rooting for you in the booth https://t.co/9n6SjVY95L
— Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) June 16, 2024
Baseball fans on social media were left wanting a next episode.
Hey @MLB maaaan @SnoopDogg needs a show. He can have this game even more 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/JrMEYMs8P7
— 10 (@SimplyAJ10) June 16, 2024
snoop dogg in the brewers booth is delightful
— Brock Beauchamp (@brock_beauchamp) June 15, 2024
Let’s get Snoop Dogg in the booth for a playoff game @MLB🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/EDRzfimvdZ
— MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) June 15, 2024
