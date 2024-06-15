Snoop Dogg showed up for Brewers game, threw surprise first pitch and FaceTimed Bob Uecker

Brewers manager Pat Murphy talks with entertainment and hip hop legend Snoop Dogg before a game at American Family Field on June 15, 2024.

It's the one and only D-O-double G in the M-K-E.

A packed crowd at American Family Field was treated to a surprise first pitch Saturday afternoon prior to the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Cincinnati Reds as legendary hip hop and entertainment industry mogul Snoop Dogg took the mound donning a cream Brewers jersey.

Snoop Dogg scouting report: Long, projectable frame. Throws strikes. Great clubhouse chemistry guy. pic.twitter.com/P3SZMjArVM — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) June 15, 2024

Snoop, who is in town for a concert Saturday night as part of the Potowatomi Casino's Amplified Series, took the mound to a standing ovation and threw a strike to Brewers coach Quintin Berry.

More: Snoop Dogg will be first headliner at Potawatomi Casino Hotel's new outdoor concert venue

The 52-year-old artist then walked up the Brewers tunnel and into the service level of American Family Field, where he spoke with Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker via FaceTime.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Snoop Dogg throws out first pitch at Brewers game in Milwaukee