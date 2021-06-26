Snoop Dogg shouts out one of Michigan football’s latest commits

Never question hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg’s love for football.

Snoop Dogg has long been an outspoken football fan, but his adoration for the game goes beyond that. In fact, he loves the game so much that he’s given back to the community through the Snoop Youth Football League, which has teams throughout both southern and northern California.

While we mention that, there’s a reason it ties into Michigan football. One of the Wolverines’ most recent pledges, 2022 Apple Valley (CA) four-star quarterback Jayden Denegal — who received an offer on Wednesday and committed shortly after — used to partake in Snoop Dogg’s youth football league. So when the quintessential rap artist got the news, he had to share a congratulatory message to his 61.7 million followers on Instagram.

If that doesn’t get you street cred, I don’t know what will.

