Snoop Dogg did sensational play-by-play for the L.A. Kings, which should be his full-time job now

Snoop Dogg was the celebrity guest of the L.A. Kings on Saturday night, and did the best play-by-play you’ll hear anywhere. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NHLI via Getty Images)

Here’s something you may not know about legendary rapper Snoop Dogg: he loves hockey. Last year he did a series called “Hockey 101” for the NHL, recording episodes on the history of the Stanley Cup, hockey slang, and breaking down things like penalties and icing. He even cut promos for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The L.A. Kings invited Snoop to be their celebrity guest of honor on Saturday night, and he did a little of everything. He served as warm-up DJ for the crowd (he went by DJ Snoopadelic). He did the ceremonial puck drop.

And then Snoop was invited into the broadcast booth in the first period, and that’s when the magic happened. Because Snoop was born to do hockey play-by-play.

"Oh come on, nephew." – @SnoopDogg Nothing will ever compare to Snoop Dogg doing play-by-play for the LA Kings on Hockey Night in LA. pic.twitter.com/SH527Vo2zr — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 13, 2019





“I’ve drunk out of Stanley before” is just one of many, many highlights. When players started fighting, with excitement in his voice he said “Get it cracking then, let’s go! Snoop Dogg in the house, let me see something!”

The LA Kings had Snoop Dogg in the booth doing play-by-play tonight and it was amazing pic.twitter.com/SbyFc8U4LF — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 13, 2019





He was egging players on, being encouraging, essentially acting like the best hockey dad you’ve ever heard while delivering some of the most fun and evocative play-by-play you’ll hear all year.

He didn’t stop by for just a quick visit, though. He stayed for the entire first period. He called an entire power play!

"Somebody gonna want that moolah."@SnoopDogg's play by play on this power play is pure entertainment 💰 pic.twitter.com/ZpnMMQnyHZ — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 13, 2019





When no one was shooting the puck as the seconds of the power play ticked by, he frustratedly exclaimed, “Somebody gotta be willing to take a shot. It can’t be all passes, somebody gotta want that money. Who want the money? Who want the money!?”

And the final minute was just as phenomenal as the first minute.

Nothing says LA like Snoop Dogg doing the play by play pic.twitter.com/Rk3ZVKXnMB — For Pucks Sake Podcast (@ForPucksSakePod) January 13, 2019





One of the Kings’ broadcasters had glowing praise for Snoop.

Snoop Dogg was #LIT Absolute pleasure having him join us on ⁦@FoxSportsWest⁩ Decked out in ⁦@LAKings⁩ swag! Told him he looked better than some other colors I’ve seen him in. As he said “Smart Dogg will always find his way back home” pic.twitter.com/nDNzucRQaU — Jim Fox (@JimFox19) January 13, 2019





Snoop Dogg is a multi-faceted gentleman with many talents and many irons in the fire. But the Kings should consider bringing him on for home games, because that’s the most entertaining play-by-play of any sport I’ve heard in years. Make it happen, Kings!

