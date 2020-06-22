Snoop Dogg releases musical tribute in honor of Kobe Bryant at ESPYS

A Sunday that began with heartfelt Father’s Day posts to the late Kobe Bryant ended with a powerful tribute from fellow Los Angeles icon Snoop Dogg on the ESPYS.

As many expected, ESPN’s awards show — held a month earlier than usual and via remote video — made sure to take a moment to remember the Los Angeles Lakers legend, who died in January with his daughter and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash.

Featuring extensive footage from Bryant’s storied career, the song was a powerful reminder of the meaning Bryant held for many throughout Los Angeles and the world.

Snoop Dogg’s tribute was one of the ESPYS’ many reminders of how surreal 2020 has been for the sports world and everywhere else. The show opened with hosts Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird calling for sports to be used as a platform for change after the killing of George Floyd.

As for Bryant, the tributes have continued to come even as the NBA is shut down by the coronavirus pandemic. Murals of him continue to be seen throughout Los Angeles and his family continues to find new ways to honor his and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna’s memory. As the NBA returns to action soon, even more tributes might be coming.

The tributes to Kobe Bryant have continued throughout 2020. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

